Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Ever heard of M.Gemi? If not, allow us to introduce you to the cult-favorite shoe brand that offers a range of high-end, handmade Italian leather shoes.

Since launching in 2015, one of their most popular shoes, the Felize, has consistently sold out, and in 2018, its waitlist reached more than 36,000 people, according to InStyle. Now, not only is it back in stock, but it's on sale for about 35 percent off!

The Felize, $145 (usually $228), M.Gemi

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

With over 600 reviews posted on the brand's website, this shoe has a perfect five-star rating. Fans refer to it as "beautifully crafted and stylish." The brand as a whole is also known for being comfortable and high-quality, so the shoes will last for a long time.

The Felize is available in three colors: pale blush, clay and cocoa. The shoe is a soft suede material with a rubber sole. They are the type of shoes you can wear with dress pants in the office or with jeans to go grocery shopping. Plus, they easily slip on for mornings when you're rushing out the door.

And, the Felize isn't the only shoe that M.Gemi has on sale right now. Here are some of our other picks.

The Cerchio Velvet, $125 (usually $198), M.Gemi

This velvet slip-on sneaker is so trendy and fun that it once racked up a 1,000-person waitlist. It's available in six different colors and it's a more luxurious take on a classic Vans silhouette.

The Docente, $125 (usually $228), M.Gemi

This chic loafer mule is comfy, cute and easy to slide on and go. "These are so comfortable and go with so many outfits," one reviewer wrote. It's available in four different color options.

The Corsa, $295 (usually $348), M.Gemi

Need a new boot this winter? This sassy ankle bootie features a comfortable block heel and versatile look. It's available in a shade of red, blue and tan.

The Pastoso, $145 ($228), M.Gemi

This shimmering metallic loafer can jazz up almost any outfit. The shoe has a five star rating with over 100 reviews. "Absolutely love the color, and these shoes are the most comfortable I have ever owned," a reviewer wrote.