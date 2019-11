Subscribe to our newsletter.

The stars were out en force Sunday night in sunny Santa Monica, Calif., to walk the red carpet at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

From form fitting little black dresses to elegant baby bumps, the stars looked beautiful in their finest attire!

Here are some of outfit highlights:

The Kardashians make a surprise appearance at the People's Choice Awards. "Keeping up with the Kardashians" won for Best Reality Show. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna shines in a tight white dress on the red carpet. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Musician Kelsea Ballerini had two looks for the evening. She started in this frilly pink ensemble before doing a quick costume change for her performance. Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini dons another pink look for her performance at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zendaya shines in a sleek black look at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. She won "Best Female Movie Star" and "Best Drama TV Star" on Sunday night. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" dazzles in a black sheer dress at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brittany Snow sparkles in a black gown and silver accents at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Bachelorette" Hannah Brown accepts "The Competition Contestant of 2019" award in a form fitting red gown. Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott really turned heads in this outfit! Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jenna Dewan cradles her baby bump as she poses for pictures at the E! People's Choice Awards. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

Doug the Pug is STUNNING with a sparkly harness and bedazzled leash! Iconic. Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer look at each other lovingly as they walk the red carpet. They co-host iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast and said they were excited to be nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston won the People's Icon award Sunday night and was introduced by her friend Adam Sandler. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images