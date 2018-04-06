9 cozy pajamas whose price won't keep you awake at night

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Comfortable, cozy pajamas usually signal one of two things: a good night's sleep or a full day of lounging. There's just something about nice pajamas that can help soothe the soul.

With so many cute, affordable options on the market, why should anyone sleep in a ratty old T-shirt and sweatpants? We pulled together 10 of our favorite places to find soft, comfy separates and sets to help you achieve the hygge life.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom makes it easy to browse pajamas from a number of popular brands all in one place. The department store also marks clothing down often, especially between seasons. So, you'll often find pajamas for less than what the designers are selling them for.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Amazon

Last time we checked, a search for "women's pajamas" yielded more than 20,000 results, including some from popular brands. Plus, thousands of ratings and reviews from customers help to narrow down your choices.

These cotton pajamas with a buttoned top and elastic waist are perfect for lounging around all weekend.

This Amazon best-selling set also comes in a shorts version that has over 700 positive reviews!

Asos

Be the life of the slumber party (even if it's just in your own home) with this huge supply of sleep shirts and separates from tons of designers. You'll find loads of peach and avocado prints ripe for the picking.

Walmart

It's no surprise that Walmart, a destination for budget-friendly staples, carries cheap, comfortable pajamas.

This cozy pair of sleep pants looks good enough to wear outside the house. Plus, the elastic cuffs will keep them in place as you toss and turn in the night!

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant's tank-and-legging sets provide stretchy comfort. Just add a pair of slippers and your favorite book for a night of relaxation. Some of these sets can also be worn outside or to the gym. Plus, the brand has more sultry offerings (such as robes and chemises) for nights where you want to heat things up.

Macy's

With more than 300 online styles from brands like Charter Club, Cuddl Duds and Ellen Tracy, Macy's makes it easy to find your perfect pair of pajamas. Alfani (the brand pictured above) offers soft sets for the sophisticated sleeper.

Old Navy

Keep things fresh with Old Navy’s revolving door of fun, fruit-themed separates. Our favorite times to stock up are during flash sales (which typically offer 30 to 40 percent off) and the holidays.

Gap

New moms, this one is for you! As if Gap’s signature soft knit wasn’t great enough, the sleepwear boasts pretty prints and punny sayings. Some of our favorites from the recent maternity collection include “Mamas Stay in Bed” and “Baby Love." Plus, the Gap online store often offers more than 40 percent off!

Target

Stock up on everyday essentials in Target's sleepwear department, where you can find comfortable (and affordable) options for the whole family. Look out for limited-edition and holiday-themed styles! The specific set we've highlighted will keep you cool and comfy all spring!