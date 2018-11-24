Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Black Friday 2018 might officially be over but the Black Friday deals are still on! This year, you can shop Black Friday weekend deals through Cyber Monday

When it comes to finding quality pieces at great prices, Nordstrom is one of our first stops. Black Friday weekend is no exception!

Whether you're looking for winter gear for yourself or plan on wrapping up a special accessory for someone on your list, the store is offering up to 60 percent off clothing for women, men and kids, even more great deals on shoes and accessories and discounts on beauty and skin care essentials.

When we release our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty and Skin Care Sales

Nordstrom is an underrated source for all things beauty and skin care. Whether you're in the market for an eye palette or straightening iron — now's the time to get big savings on the things you'll use every day.

Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag, $44 (normally $55), Nordstrom

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Bobbi Brown Party & Glow Lip and Eye Palette, $29 (normally $68), Nordstrom

Philosophy Candy Cane Bubble Bath, $12 (normally $18), Nordstrom

GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $149 (normally $199), Nordstrom

Style Shaper 1-Inch Pro Styling Iron, $100 ($150), Nordstrom

If you want something for travel, we love this on the go mini set that comes with a mini hair straightener and curling wand for $44 (normally $65).

Nordstrom Black Friday Clothing Sales

We. Are. Here. For. These. Nordstrom Black Friday 2018 Deals. Any fashion fan would be thrilled to find one of these picks under the tree. Grab a cozy sweater for your mom and a suede jacket for your sister. Then add a little something for yourself, you deserve it!

Leith High Waist Flare Pants, $28 (normally $69), Nordstrom

Caslon Ribbed Turtleneck Tunic Sweater, $29 (normally $59), Nordstrom

J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat, $120 (normally $278), Nordstrom

Cole Haan Melton Coat, $117 (normally $250), Nordstrom

Ribbed Shawl Cocoon Sweater, $41 (normally $69), Nordstrom

Madewell High Waist Skinny Jean, $90 (normally $128), Nordstrom

BLANKNYC Suede Moto Jacket, $126 (normally $188), Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday Shoe sales

Nordstrom's Black Friday shoe sales offer deals on iconic brands like Ugg and Nike that can't be beat. And if you're looking for a new pair of heels to trot out at your next holiday party, we love these pumps for only $32.

UGG Dakota Bow Slipper, $80 (normally $120), Nordstrom

Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer, $90 (normally $150), Nordstrom

Leith Nik Block Heel Pump, $32 (normally $80), Nordstrom

UGG Jovin Buck Shoe, $100 (normally $180), Nordstrom

Converse Glitter Sneaker, $30 (normally $40), Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday Accessory and Watch Deals

Black Friday watch deals are always hot because watches can be costly. And, accessories like scarves make great gifts for the person on your list who's tough to shop for. You can't go wrong with something in a neutral color, like this black scarf or navy leather tote.

Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote, $118 (normally $140), Nordstrom

Nordstrom Men's Solid Cashmere Scarf, $67 (normally $100), Nordstrom

Jackson Street Hayley Leather Satchel, $155 (normally $258), Nordstrom

Jack Mason Aviation II Leather Strap Watch, $117 (normally $195), Nordstrom

Reversible Shearling and Fur Scarf, $22 (normally $36), Nordstrom

Lovelane Superhero Cape, $55, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday Home Sales

Looking to spruce up your home before the holidays? Nordstrom's Black Friday home deals have you covered. With savings of up to 60 percent on comforters and duvets, home decor and more, you might just be able to redecorate your home for a fraction of the cost.

300 Thread Count Memory Foam Pillow, $39 (normally $79), Nordstrom

Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $58 (normally $100), Nordstrom

Old-Fashioned Beverage Dispensers, $57 (normally $85), Nordstrom

Bose Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (normally $99), Nordstrom

'Chloe' Duvet Cover, $80 (normally $200), Nordstrom

