Black Friday 2018 might officially be over but the Black Friday deals are still on! This year, you can shop Black Friday weekend deals through Cyber Monday
When it comes to finding quality pieces at great prices, Nordstrom is one of our first stops. Black Friday weekend is no exception!
Whether you're looking for winter gear for yourself or plan on wrapping up a special accessory for someone on your list, the store is offering up to 60 percent off clothing for women, men and kids, even more great deals on shoes and accessories and discounts on beauty and skin care essentials.
When we release our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.
Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty and Skin Care Sales
Nordstrom is an underrated source for all things beauty and skin care. Whether you're in the market for an eye palette or straightening iron — now's the time to get big savings on the things you'll use every day.
- Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag, $44 (normally $55), Nordstrom
- Bobbi Brown Party & Glow Lip and Eye Palette, $29 (normally $68), Nordstrom
- Philosophy Candy Cane Bubble Bath, $12 (normally $18), Nordstrom
- GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $149 (normally $199), Nordstrom
- Style Shaper 1-Inch Pro Styling Iron, $100 ($150), Nordstrom
If you want something for travel, we love this on the go mini set that comes with a mini hair straightener and curling wand for $44 (normally $65).
Nordstrom Black Friday Clothing Sales
We. Are. Here. For. These. Nordstrom Black Friday 2018 Deals. Any fashion fan would be thrilled to find one of these picks under the tree. Grab a cozy sweater for your mom and a suede jacket for your sister. Then add a little something for yourself, you deserve it!
- Leith High Waist Flare Pants, $28 (normally $69), Nordstrom
- Caslon Ribbed Turtleneck Tunic Sweater, $29 (normally $59), Nordstrom
- J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat, $120 (normally $278), Nordstrom
- Cole Haan Melton Coat, $117 (normally $250), Nordstrom
- Ribbed Shawl Cocoon Sweater, $41 (normally $69), Nordstrom
- Madewell High Waist Skinny Jean, $90 (normally $128), Nordstrom
- BLANKNYC Suede Moto Jacket, $126 (normally $188), Nordstrom
- Save up to 60 percent on kids' clothes including girl, boy and baby
- Get up to 60 percent off men's clothes including Barbour and Cole Haan
Nordstrom Black Friday Shoe sales
Nordstrom's Black Friday shoe sales offer deals on iconic brands like Ugg and Nike that can't be beat. And if you're looking for a new pair of heels to trot out at your next holiday party, we love these pumps for only $32.
- UGG Dakota Bow Slipper, $80 (normally $120), Nordstrom
- Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer, $90 (normally $150), Nordstrom
- Leith Nik Block Heel Pump, $32 (normally $80), Nordstrom
- UGG Jovin Buck Shoe, $100 (normally $180), Nordstrom
- Converse Glitter Sneaker, $30 (normally $40), Nordstrom
- Save up to 60 percent off kids shoes from UGG, Tucker + Tate and Adidas
- Save up to 60 percent off men's shoes from UGG, Cole Haan and Salvatore Ferragamo
Nordstrom Black Friday Accessory and Watch Deals
Black Friday watch deals are always hot because watches can be costly. And, accessories like scarves make great gifts for the person on your list who's tough to shop for. You can't go wrong with something in a neutral color, like this black scarf or navy leather tote.
- Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote, $118 (normally $140), Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Men's Solid Cashmere Scarf, $67 (normally $100), Nordstrom
- Jackson Street Hayley Leather Satchel, $155 (normally $258), Nordstrom
- Jack Mason Aviation II Leather Strap Watch, $117 (normally $195), Nordstrom
- Reversible Shearling and Fur Scarf, $22 (normally $36), Nordstrom
- Lovelane Superhero Cape, $55, Nordstrom
Nordstrom Black Friday Home Sales
Looking to spruce up your home before the holidays? Nordstrom's Black Friday home deals have you covered. With savings of up to 60 percent on comforters and duvets, home decor and more, you might just be able to redecorate your home for a fraction of the cost.
- 300 Thread Count Memory Foam Pillow, $39 (normally $79), Nordstrom
- Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $58 (normally $100), Nordstrom
- Old-Fashioned Beverage Dispensers, $57 (normally $85), Nordstrom
- Bose Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (normally $99), Nordstrom
- 'Chloe' Duvet Cover, $80 (normally $200), Nordstrom
- Food-Themed Ornaments, $18 (normally $24), Nordstrom
