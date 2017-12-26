I'm addicted to this nighttime face oil (and so is Duchess Kate!)

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

I’ll admit it: I'm a serial dater when it comes to skin care. I just can't commit!

As someone who writes regularly about lotions and serums and creams, I continually try new products all the time. I know what I don’t like — stuff that stinks of chemicals, gunk that feels greasy, anything that makes me break out — and what I like. Usually that means something fairly natural and fairly easy to use, but I use the term "love" sparingly.

That is, until I met my soulmate, Beuti Skincare's Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is 98 percent organic and somehow helps me wake up with a glowing complexion. Far be it for me to question its effectiveness. After all, none other than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, queen of glossy hair and flawless skin, swears by it, according to Beauti. Now, I'm a product-commitment convert.

Editor's Note: This keeps selling out everywhere! It's already gone on Amazon and SkinStore. Get it while you still can!

It's become an important part of my nighttime ritual, which I often pair with Farmacy’s Sleep Tight balm. It’s like dipping your face into the most luxurious velvet and your skin just soaks it up. Oh, and best of all? You'll recognize nearly all of the ingredients listed: bran oil, chamomile, lime, orange peel, sunflower seed oil, evening primrose oil and ginger, among others.

This is my true love, but if you're look for other options, here are few more nighttime heroes that'll go the distance.

Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate, $46, Nordstrom

Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate, $46, Nordstrom

Weleda Iris Hydrating Ni ght Cream, $22, Dermstore

Weleda Iris Hydrating Ni ght Cream, $22, Dermstore

Dermstore is offering 20 percent off your first purchase right now!

Karin Herzog Vita-A-Kombi with AHA, $75, Dermstore

Karin Herzog Vita-A-Kombi with AHA, $75, Dermstore

Dermalogica AGE Smart Overnight Repair Serum, $65, Dermstore

Dermalogica AGE Smart Overnight Repair Serum, $65, Dermstore

OMOROVICZA Rejuvenating Night Cream, $25, Sephora

OMOROVICZA Rejuvenating Night Cream, $25, Sephora

FRESH Peony Brightening Night Treatment Mask, $82, Sephora