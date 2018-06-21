9 new beauty products that will change your routine

A smart hair dryer that turns itself off

Judy Jetons fans, rejoice! T3’s new Cura Luxe hair dryer has a first-of-its-kind, built-in sensor that pauses the dryer as soon as you set it down or put it between your knees — and turns right back on as soon as you pick it up again. This technology is a game changer for perfecting your at-home blow out since you can easily pause to re-section your hair, grab a brush or simply give your arm a rest without fussing over buttons and settings.

A multi-barrel round brush that's perfect for curls

Speaking of the perfect at-home blowout … This kit from Olivia Garden will help you mimic professional results thanks to its genius detachable barrel design. Remember that as your hair heats up it becomes pliable, and will set in shape as it cools. As you blow dry, wrap your hair around the barrel and detach the barrel to leave it in place to cool as you grab another barrel and repeat. With the three-piece kit, you’ll have all you need to style, set and replace each section for bouncier curls that last longer. Eliminating the need for velcro rollers, this detachable design also saves space in your bathroom and breaks down into a much easier-to-pack travel size!

A case that holds more than your phone

Meet the world’s first 2-in-1 beauty phone case. This snap-on case — that fits the 6, 6s, 7 and 8 iPhone models — features a slide-out palette that can be customized with three different makeup products so you’re ready for the perfect selfie at a moment’s notice. And for those worried about tech protection as much as primping, the case is shock-absorbing, drop-and-scratch resistant and heat sensitive to protect the products when your phone heats up from use. Selfridges offers a pre-set selection of makeup with the case, but you can also check out Pout Case’s website to customize your perfect palette.

The shaving revolution is here

Shaving might not be your favorite step in your routine, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a little bit fun. The Evolution Brush from Legacy Shave attaches to the top of any can of shaving cream or gel so you can dispense product in a single smooth motion.

Pacific Shaving Co. has three innovative new products that will overhaul your shaving game. First up, a refreshing pre-shave scrub to clean and exfoliate your skin, which is ideal for prepping a close shave. Next, a no-mess shaving stick that you apply the same way you would a cream or a gel for a smooth shave and soft skin afterward. And for those who need a shave on the go (or want to save room in their dopp kit while traveling), shaving cream minis. —just place it in the palm of your hand and run it under hot water to dissolve the packaging, lather up and get your shave on.

When your man (and his skin) are ready for a little pampering, try Barber Pro’s post-shave cooling mask duo. These sheet masks cool, nourish, reduce redness and hydrate the skin after shaving — plus, they’re infused with anti-aging collagen to firm the skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then just massage in the remaining product on your skin for some additional moisturizing.

Banish that unibrow on-the-go

Anthony Davis, the NBA star known as “The Brow,” posted a Twitter poll a few days ago asking if he should shave that famous unibrow. The results came in at 51 percent in favor of saying goodbye to the brow. If you’re experiencing a similar grooming “situation,” say hello to No Mo Unibrow. This portable wax strip kit can be used pretty much anytime or anywhere and comes with everything you need for both precision and recovery: detailed instructions, tweezers for nabbing strays and a soothing aloe cream to calm the skin and reduce redness.

Cupping therapy ... for your face

Based on an ancient form of acupuncture, facial cupping is the latest skin therapy that has beauty editors and bloggers talking. The small silicone cups act like tiny (painless!) vacuums on the skin, massaging the muscles of the face to encourage blood flow and increase circulation. The gentle suction leaves only a bit of redness after each use (much like getting a facial at a spa).This super-affordable kit, available from Amazon, comes with two sizes of cups, which you glide over your skin to lift and stimulate.

