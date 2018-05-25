Get Stuff We Love

Our favorite deals and sales to shop this Memorial Day Weekend

Need a new mattress? You're in luck.
by Sarah Bracy Penn / / Source: TODAY

Hello, summer! And hello, Memorial Day Sales!

As we officially kick off the season, be sure to check out some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals at your favorite retailers. This is a big shopping weekend, so naturally, the Shop TODAY team scoped out some stellar deals and put them in an alphabetized list.

Save big on outdoor furniture (barbecue, anyone?) and mattresses, as well as warm weather clothing, swimsuits and shoes for the whole family!

HOME

Snag deals at Target, Pier 1 and Wayfair, plus many more of your favorite destinations!

Amazon

Houzz

  • Enjoy up to 80 percent off outdoor furniture and furnishings, indoor furniture, lighting, rugs, vanities and more.

Pier 1

Target

  • Take 30 percent off home, patio, rugs and Casper mattresses. Also snag savings on select swim items for the whole family, baby clothing, shoes, toys and electronics.

Wayfair

World Market

  • Online, non-members recieve 15 percent off, and members save 20 percent in stores and online.

MATTRESSES

It's the weekend to invest in a mattress! Check out deals for Casper, Mattress Firm, Sleep Number and many more.

Casper

  • Save 10 percent and free two day shipping when you purchase on Amazon.

Mattress Firm

Sears

Sleep Number

  • Save up to $700 and enjoy deeply discounted prices on certain Sleep Number mattresses during their semi-annual sale.

CLOTHING

Shop Memorial Day Sales at J.Crew, Gap, LOFT and more.

Belk

  • Shop womens', mens' and kids' departments for up to 70 percent off. This Door Busters sale is valid online and also includes handbags, jewelry, bed and bath and home!

Bloomingdale’s

  • Save 20-50 percent off regular priced items and an extra 40-50 percent on almost all already-reduced items. If you're a Bloomingdale's Loyalist, you'll also receive a $50 reward for every $200 you spend!

Chico's

  • Score select styles of tees, crops, shorts and dresses at 40 percent off, plus take an extra 50 percent off sale items.

Cole Haan

Gap

J.Crew

  • During their Sun, Sand, Sale event, take 40 percent off your purchase including new arrivals, both in store and online! Be sure to use the code GETAWAY at checkout.

LOFT

Macy's

Nordstrom

  • Through June 3, shop Nordstrom's half-yearly sale and save up to 40 percent off on clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

Old Navy

Swimsuits for All

BEAUTY

Ulta and Dermstore are offering great deals this Memorial Day Weekend. Shop before it's too late!

Dermstore

Ulta

