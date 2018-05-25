Our favorite deals and sales to shop this Memorial Day Weekend

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hello, summer! And hello, Memorial Day Sales!

As we officially kick off the season, be sure to check out some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals at your favorite retailers. This is a big shopping weekend, so naturally, the Shop TODAY team scoped out some stellar deals and put them in an alphabetized list.

Save big on outdoor furniture (barbecue, anyone?) and mattresses, as well as warm weather clothing, swimsuits and shoes for the whole family!

HOME

Snag deals at Target, Pier 1 and Wayfair, plus many more of your favorite destinations!

Amazon

Shop their Memorial Day home deals and save up to 35 percent!

Houzz

Enjoy up to 80 percent off outdoor furniture and furnishings, indoor furniture, lighting, rugs, vanities and more.

Pier 1

Get over $100 off your purchase and enjoy free shipping with the code SAVEMORE.

Target

Take 30 percent off home, patio, rugs and Casper mattresses. Also snag savings on select swim items for the whole family, baby clothing, shoes, toys and electronics.

Wayfair

World Market

Online, non-members recieve 15 percent off, and members save 20 percent in stores and online.

MATTRESSES

It's the weekend to invest in a mattress! Check out deals for Casper, Mattress Firm, Sleep Number and many more.

Casper

Save 10 percent and free two day shipping when you purchase on Amazon.

Mattress Firm

Shop lower prices on mattresses and receive a free adjustable base (a $699 value) free with purchase!

Sears

The department store is offering up to 60 percent off top brand mattresses.

Sleep Number

Save up to $700 and enjoy deeply discounted prices on certain Sleep Number mattresses during their semi-annual sale.

CLOTHING

Shop Memorial Day Sales at J.Crew, Gap, LOFT and more.

Belk

Shop womens', mens' and kids' departments for up to 70 percent off. This Door Busters sale is valid online and also includes handbags, jewelry, bed and bath and home!

Bloomingdale’s

Save 20-50 percent off regular priced items and an extra 40-50 percent on almost all already-reduced items. If you're a Bloomingdale's Loyalist, you'll also receive a $50 reward for every $200 you spend!

Chico's

Score select styles of tees, crops, shorts and dresses at 40 percent off, plus take an extra 50 percent off sale items.

Cole Haan

Get an extra 40 percent off sales styles using the code EXTRA40. It includes men's styles! (Father's Day shopping, anyone?)

Gap

The retailer is marking 50 percent off everything in stores and online, including an extra 20 percent off online sales and free shipping. Shop with the code PARTY.

J.Crew

During their Sun, Sand, Sale event, take 40 percent off your purchase including new arrivals, both in store and online! Be sure to use the code GETAWAY at checkout.

LOFT

The Memorial Day sale means 40% off... on everything! Valid in stores and online with the code LONGWKND.

Macy's

Enjoy an extra 20, 15 or 10 percent off and use the code MEMDAY in your shopping cart for additional deals.

Nordstrom

Through June 3, shop Nordstrom's half-yearly sale and save up to 40 percent off on clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

Old Navy

Their Wish You Were Here sale includes 50 percent off all tees, tanks, shorts, swim; 30 percent off dresses; and family styles from $5. Select active wear styles are also up to 50 percent off.

Swimsuits for All

Shop 40 percent off all items sitewide and enjoy free shipping.

BEAUTY

Ulta and Dermstore are offering great deals this Memorial Day Weekend. Shop before it's too late!

Dermstore

Take up to 20 percent off select brands with code CELEBRATE.

Ulta