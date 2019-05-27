Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 12:54 PM UTC / Updated May 27, 2019, 1:15 PM UTC By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

In addition to paying respect and honoring our troops, Memorial Day weekend is also known to be a time when retailers cut their prices in tons of key categories.

We dug through the internet and found some of the best Memorial Day deals to shop now. Yahoo Lifestyle Contributor Chassie Post also stopped by the show with a few key recommendations for savvy shoppers.

So in addition to traveling, hosting a barbecue or spending time with family, don't forget to leave a little time to fill your carts this weekend. Here are our favorite items that are on sale right now.

Memorial Day Home Sales

1. Norton Rocking Chair, $159 (usually $249), Wayfair

This best-selling outdoor rocking chair is part of Wayfair's huge Memorial Day furniture sale. You can save up to 70% off on patio furniture, living room furniture, end tables, rugs and more.

For more deals, shop Wayfair's up to 70% off Memorial Day Clearance sale.

2. Chervey Natural Mango Wood Living Room Side Table, $39 (usually $49), Houzz

Need a small, yet chic side table for an empty corner in your house? This mango wood will give a nice, natural touch to any bedroom or living room. Houzz is offering up to 75% off on various furniture items now through May 29!

For more deals, shop Houzz's Memorial Day Preview sale.

3. 3 Piece Wicked/Rattan Basket Set, $28 (usually $45), Birch Lane

Wicker baskets are a great way to store and organize miscellaneous items around the house. This set is part of Birch Lane's Memorial Day Presale, where you can save up to 70% off on tons of home goods. (Note: This sale ended on May 22nd, but Birch Lane is having an extra 15% off Memorial Day Sale now with the code HATSOFF.)

4. Multi Stripe Hello Doormat, $10 (usually $13), Target

A fun doormat is a great outdoor home accessory, especially when it's you choose a colorful, summery option. Target is offering up to 30% off home items, plus you can get an extra 15% off with the code HOME.

For more deals, shop Target's 30% off Memorial Day Sale.

5. Lilly Pulitzer Planters, $24 (usually $40), Pottery Barn

If you need some new patio furniture or decor, then you'll want to check out Pottery Barn's sale where you can save up to 50% off on outdoor items, like this Lilly Pulitzer planter. And by using the code SAVEMORE at Pottery Barn, you can also save up to 30% off other items, plus get free shipping.

For more deals, shop Pottery Barn's Buy More, Save More Plus Free Shipping event.

6. Safavieh Madison Avery Boho Vintage Rug, $23 (usually $108), Overstock

This vintage style rug will definitely liven up an entryway or hallway. You can find other fun pieces like this for up to 70% off at Overstock's huge Memorial Day Blowout sale.

For more deals, shop Overstock's up to 70% off Memorial Day Blowout Sale.

7. Sip Sip Tumbler With Straw, $11 (usually $15), Ban.do

This fun floral cup is great for summer picnics, cookouts or taking some water with you on the go. Band.do is offering 25% off other home items, as well as summer clothes and accessories.

For more deals shop Ban.do and get 25% off summer favorites.

8. The Linden Yellow Border Sheets, $29-135, Crane & Canopy

If you're looking for a sunny new set of sheets, Crane and Canopy should be your first stop. The luxury bedding company has tons of great deals running this weekend.

For more deals shop Crane & Canopy's mega sale with deals up to 60% off.

9. Sweet Surprise Gift Tower, $47 (usually $95), Godiva

While not technically a home product, we think no home's complete without some delicious chocolate. This weekend, Godiva's offering up to 60% off select chocolate box sets.

For more sweet deals, shop Godiva's Memorial Day Sale.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales

1. Tulo 10-inch Medium Mattress, $499 (usually $700), Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is currently offering up to $700 off on all different mattresses. You can find a great deal on any size, including this queen-sized 10-inch Tulo mattress for 42% off.

To save up to $700 on a new mattress or accessory, shop Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale.

2. Blue Fusion 100 Firm, $999 (usually $1,099), Serta

Serta also has some great Memorial Day sales to check out. You can save up to $600 on mattress sets and you can save $100-$200 off some of their most popular mattresses, like the Blue Fusion 100 Firm.

To save up to $600, shop Serta's Memorial Day Instant Savings sale.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their personalized support and comfort. Right now, the store is offering up to $300 off on select mattresses. And if the price still scares you, you can also pay it off in monthly installments.

To save up to $300, shop Tempur-Pedic' Memorial Day Savings sale.

4. Bear Mattress, $672 (usually $840), Bear Mattress

This is a great mattress deal. The queen-sized mattress has cooling technology, memory foam and more. It's also available in all other size options. Bear Mattress is offering 20% off site-wide plus two free pillows with the code MD20.

To take 20% off and get two free pillows, shop Bear Mattress's Memorial Day Sale.

5. Tempur-Cloud Pillow, 2 for $99 (normally $79 each), Tempur-Pedic

This one is not technically a mattress, but with 2,012 reviews and a 4.7 star rating this pillow might actually help you sleep better than a new mattress would. Great for those who are new to memory foam, the Tempur-Cloud's lower profile and softer feel make it similar to a traditional pillow. Plus, it's suitable for all sleep positions. For head, neck and shoulder support, check out their Essential Support Pillow, which is also 2 for $99 for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Appliance Sales

1. Chefman Electric Egg Cooker, $18 (usually $40), Best Buy

You can save big right now on small appliances, like this highly-rated egg cooker, or big appliances, like a dishwasher, at Best Buy.

For more deals, shop Best Buy's 40 percent off appliance Top Deals Memorial Day sale.

2. Eufy RoboVac 11c, $200 (usually $289), Walmart

Walmart currently has tons of small appliances on sale for up to 40% off. One of the best finds is this handy robotic vacuum, which will make cleaning the crumbs and pet fur off your floor effortless!

For more deals, shop Walmart's Memorial Day Savings Center for 40% off.

3. GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $80 (usually $198), Wayfair

Right now, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off on many different items, including appliances. This air fryer is 60% off and will help you make delicious meals that taste fried, but are much better for you.

For more deals, shop Wayfair's up to 70% off Memorial Day Clearance sale.

Memorial Day Grill Sales

1. RevoAce 4-Burner LP Gas Grill with Side Burner, $159 (usually $179), Walmart

This stainless steel grill will look nice in your yard and get the job done for your next cookout. For more deals on grills and other summer items, head over to Walmart to save up to 40% off.

For more deals, shop Walmart's Memorial Day Savings Center for 40% off.

2. Grand Grill Daddy Grill Cleaning Brush, $56 (usually $70), Williams Sonoma

If you already have a grill but you need some tools to clean it, then check out the sale at Williams Sonoma. The retailer is offering 20% off outdoor cooking and dining essentials.

For more deals, shop Williams Sonoma's 20% off outdoor cooking & dining essentials sale.

3. Traeger Eastwood 22 Pellet Grill and Smoker, $600 (usually $700), Home Depot

Traeger's grill and smoker made our list of the best grills according to professional chefs, so it seems like a smart purchase to buy on sale.

For more deals from Home Depot, shop their Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off key home categories.

4. Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven, $240 (normally $330), SurLaTable

This portable pizza oven preheats in just 10 minutes and is great for camping, tailgates and outdoor parties on your patio.

For more savings on Kitchenaid, cookware, and grilling goodies checkout SurLaTable's Memorial Day Sale.

Memorial Day Electronics Sales

1. Toshiba 43-inch LED Smart TV, $230 (usually $330), Best Buy

Best Buy is running some deals on electronics as well, including TVs. This 43-inch smart TV is a great option for a family room or bedroom.

For more deals, shop Best Buy's 40 percent off appliance Top Deals Memorial Day sale.

2. Echo Dot Kids Edition, $35 (usually $70), Amazon

Right now you can get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for half it's usual price on Amazon. The device includes easy-to-use parental controls and it can play music, read stories, answer questions and more.

Memorial Day Beauty Sales

1. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $26 (usually $32), Dermstore

This is a weightless sunscreen made with an oil-free formula to shield your skin this summer. Dermstore is offering 20% off on a variety of brands and products now through May 28 with code SUMMER.

For more deals, shop Dermstore's Summer Sale.

2. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle, $10 (usually $20), Ulta

Ulta is having a Gorgeous Hair Event now through June 1, and every day features new discounts on popular hair products, like this Klorane Dry Shampoo.

3. Clarisonic Mia 3-in-1 Connected Sonic Beauty Device, $139 (usually $199), Sephora

If you missed Sephora's big Beauty Insider sale, don't fret. Right now the retailer's offering deals up to 50% off on must-have beauty (like this Clarisonic brush) according to Post.

For more beauty deals, shop Sephora's Memorial Day markdowns.

Memorial Day Fashion Sales

1. Golda Slide Sandal, $41 (usually $69), Nordstrom

Right now, Nordstrom is having their Half Yearly Sale where you can save up to 50% off on brands like Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and more. We are loving these casual summer sandals, which are 40% off!

For more deals, shop Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale until June 2nd.

2. True Body V Neck Bra, $39 (normally $49), True & Co.

True & Co. bras are all over the internet, garnering thousands of positive reviews for 'being extremely' comfortable and 'game-changer for large-busted women'. The True Body V Neck Bra is their best-seller. TODAY Director of Commerce, Jen Birkhofer loves hers. "It's just so soft and I really feel like it smooths me out. I absolutely hate wearing bras and this is a dream." They rarely offer sales but everything on their site is 20 percent off right now with the code BIGSALE. Their seamless underwear are great too!

For more deals, shop True & Co.'s The Big Sale and get 20% off sitewide.

3. Open Cardigan Sweater, $59 (usually $98), J.Crew

You can save a whopping 40% off your purchase right now at J.Crew using code SHOP40 at checkout. We are loving this linen blend cardigan for this spring and summer. It comes on five different color choices.

For more deals, shop J.Crew's summer sale and get 40% off everything in your basket.

4. Stripe Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $42 (usually $70), GAP

This cute summery dress is comfy and cute. And best of all, it's on sale! GAP is currently offering up to 50% off everything! Make sure you use code WARMUP at checkout.

For more deals, shop GAP's 50% off summer sale.

5. Just Add Pearls Blazer, $32 (usually $80), Nasty Gal

This chic blazer is just one of the many trendy pieces on sale at Nasty Gal. The fashion retailer is offering 60% off everything, even sale!

For more deals, shop Nasty Gal's Grill TF Out sale.

6. Tie-Waist Midi Dress in Terrazzo, $102 (usually $128), Madewell

This printed sundress is a perfect piece to wear to a summer BBQ, on a date or to a casual wedding. Madewell is offering 20% off dresses and sandals with the code PERFECTMATCH.

For more deals, shop Madewell's sale on summer dresses and sandals.

7. Tomgirl Denim Bermuda Shorts, $34 (usually $45), American Eagle

If you need some new summer staples then check out the sale at American Eagle. They are offering 25% to 65% off everything! These casual Bermuda shorts are comfy, versatile and come in sizes 00 to 20.

For more deals, shop American Eagle and get 25-60% off everything.

8. Hepburn Glasses, $40, Eye Buy Direct

For those in needed of a new pair of frames, Eye Buy Direct has some great deals happening right now. You can save 20% off frames and 30% off lenses by using code 20AND30 at checkout. This round Hepburn style is available in four different colors.

For more deals, shop EyeBuyDirect's Memorial Day Deal.

9. Merianne Tassel Earrings, $20 (usually $42), BaubleBar

Statement earrings can really jazz up a look. We're loving these black beaded tassel earrings. BaubleBar currently has tons of jewelry on sale right now.

For more deals, shop BaubleBar's Memorial Day sale selection.

10. Adidas Kids Duramo, $36 (usually $40), Zappos

If the kiddos have outgrown last year's sneakers, these pink kicks might be a good purchase. Zappos is also having a sale for the holiday with deals of up to 50% off on shoes for everyone in the family.

For more from the sale, shop Zappos' Memorial Day Sale.

11. Alice + Olivia Eva 51 Flip Flops, $29 (usually $48), Shopbop

At $48 these flip-flops would seem way too expensive, but at $29 they might actually be worth it! They're just part of Shopbop's big holiday sale.

12. Volley Swim Shorts, $18 (usually $35), Eddie Bauer

For adventure hunters, Eddie Bauer might be the best spot to also hunt for some bargains. This shark swimsuit and other great summer finds are on sale for up to 50% off with the code TRAIL50.

For more, shop Eddie Bauer's Memorial Day Sale.

Memorial Day Car Rentals

1. Avis Car Rentals, Price Varies, Avis

Save up to 30% off car rentals when you link your Amazon and Avis accounts this summer. The deal also gives users 10% back on an Amazon gift card when booked before May 31.

For more on Avis' program, check out their page here.

2. Turo Car Sharing, Price Varies, Turo

Another smart alternative — Turo, a leading peer-to-peer car sharing app, is offering $50 off this weekend with code MEMORIALDAY50. According to Post, Turo lets you pick the perfect car for your next adventure.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!