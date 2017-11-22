TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

1. Zoya polish in Lauren, $10, Amazon

1. Zoya polish in Lauren, $10, Amazon

“Lauren is a pearly, warm, beige shade for the chic lady who needs just a touch of shimmer to dress up her holiday outfit. This color is ideal as a 'holiday neutral,'” said celebrity manicurist Erica Marton, who adds if you want a manicure to last, always look for a touch of shimmer. " The bit of texture in the polish helps hold it longer. And, for the holidays, who doesn't love a little twinkle?!"

2. Qtica Half Time Drying Accelerator, $30, Amazon

2. Qtica Half Time Drying Accelerator, $30, Amazon

“(This is) my favorite all-day, everyday, every-holiday-no-matter-what best defense against chipping nails. I love this product and I believe you will, too. I have yet to hear any complaints! Also, who has time to dry during this busy holiday season?? Hello!” said Marton, whose clients include Rashida Jones, Mary Louise Parker, Martha Stewart, Cameron Diaz and Bette Midler.

3. Seche Vive Gel Effect Top Coat, $5, Amazon

Amazon 3. Seche Vive Gel Effect Top Coat, $5, Amazon

"To help extend a manicure, start with a good top coat and apply on the third day afterward. I love Seche Vive Gel Effect. Not only does it dry fast, it's also durable and brings the manicure back to life!" said Marton.

4. OPI Crystal Nail File, $10, Amazon

4. OPI Crystal Nail File, $10, Amazon

"Extending your manicure is as easy as filing. Have a small chip you can't stop staring at? Simply file it down! This is a great, last-minute tip I use personally when I just don't have time to repaint my nails. It will get me through at least a couple of days! Any file will do in a pinch, but I adore OPI's Crystal Nail File — a staple in my makeup bag!" said Marton.

5. OPI Bond Aid, $10, Amazon

5. OPI Bond Aid, $10, Amazon

“This is one of my all-time favorites. Apply it before polishing your nails and you won’t see chipping for at least 10 days. Anything that makes my polish last, I love!” said celebrity nail guru Jackie Saulsbery, who has worked with Jennifer Hudson, Adele and Queen Latifah.

6. Sally Hansen The Big Primer base coat, $5, Amazon

Amazon 6. Sally Hansen The Big Primer base coat, $5, Amazon

“Apply it and let it dry, then apply your nail polish and a fast-dry top coat for a great mani. This also makes your polish last up to 10 days if applied right. I love the way it coats the nail bed and it lays the polish down smoothly, so you can enjoy your manicure throughout all the holiday parties!” said Saulsbery.

7. Butter London Rescue Base, $18, Amazon

7. Butter London Rescue Base, $18, Amazon

“When you apply it the right way, it coats the nail for polish to grab onto the nail bed … and makes your mani last at least 7-8 days,” said Saulsbery.

8. Orly Bonder Base Coat, $5, Jet

Amazon 8. Orly Bonder Base Coat, $5, Jet

"This is the base coat that almost every celebrity manicurist uses because it acts like double-sided tape, helping keep your polish color from chipping," said Beverly Hills-based celebrity manicurist, Merrick Fisher.

9. INM Top Coat, $5, Amazon

Amazon 9. INM Top Coat, $5, Amazon

"There are many top coats on the market, but this is my absolute favorite. Within 90 seconds of applying, the top layer of the polish is dry. A great tip is to reapply top coat every two days after getting a manicure. It will help your polish last much longer," said Fisher, whose clients include Kate Beckinsale, Brie Larson, Karlie Kloss, Bethenny Frankel and Priyanka Chopra.

10. CND Cuticle Oil, $9, Amazon

Amazon 10. CND Cuticle Oil, $9, Amazon

"Cuticle oil is the No. 1 thing everyone should be using regularly to have strong, healthy nails. Applying this twice daily will benefit your nails more than any supplement or vitamin you can take. Keep one in your purse, car, nightstand, gym bag, office desk, etc. I keep a bottle virtually everywhere! Apply morning and night," said Fisher.