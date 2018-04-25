Want to wax at home? Here are 5 kits you should check out

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Home waxing kits can be a great option for those who want to keep skin fuzz-free without dropping big bucks at a salon every few weeks.

Unfortunately, without the right products, it can also get a little messy. And, without proper attention, you can accidentally get burned. Yikes.

Luckily, more and more drugstore and professional brands are listening to consumers' concerns. The result: a range of high-performing products designed to suit a variety of needs and surface areas.

From hypoallergenic wax strips safe enough for sensitive skin, to microwavable kits, here are five of the best self-waxing kits picks as chosen by dermatologists and experts — just in time for summer!

Nair Wax Ready-Strips for Legs & Body (2-pack), $11, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Also available at Walmart in a single pack for $8, and at Walgreens for $10.

"These pre-made strips are easy to use and gentle on the skin. When applied properly, they cause minimal irritation to the skin barrier," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, founder of Zeichner Dermatology. "Since they do not need to be heated, you also do not need to worry about hot wax burning the skin — a common problem with many wax systems."

Gigi Mini Pro Waxing Kit, $50, Amazon

Also available for $50 at Walmart and for $70 at Sally Beauty.

"This kit, which requires heating up the wax before applying to the skin, removes both terminal (thick coarse hairs) and vellus hairs (fine thinner hairs)," said Dr. Lady Dy, founder of Dy Dermatology Center. "It also includes post-care moisturizers and oils that help soothe the skin."

Nad’s Hypoallergenic Facial Wax Strips (2-pack), $12, Amazon

Also available at Bed, Bath and Beyond and Rite Aid in a single pack for $5.

"These nifty little strips are effective, foolproof and safe for sensitive skin. Since they don't require heating (just rub between your hands to warm them up), they are great to throw in your purse and convenient for travel," said Elena Marotta, skin care expert and owner of Body Brite. "The post-wax calming oil wipes help to take off any wax residue and leave your skin baby smooth."

Bliss Poetic Waxing Microwaveable Waxing Kit, $24, Bliss

Also available for $13 at Target and $24 at Kohl's.

“This is as close as you can get to a spa or salon professional wax at home," said Dr. Arash Akhavan, founder of The Dermatology and Laser Group in New York. "This wax shrink wraps each follicle to remove even the shortest, coarsest and most stubborn hair from the root so that skin stays smoother longer. The chamomile oil ingredient makes it gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, leaving skin soft without irritation. Be sure to apply the wax against the direction of the hair growth for shorter hair (bikini, lip, chin, cheeks and eyebrows), or with the direction of growth for longer hair (legs, arms and underarms).”

Veet Ready-to-Use Wax Strips, $8, Amazon

Also available for $8 at Walmart and Target.

“This kit is extremely easy to use with no wait time, and a sensitive formula that includes almond oil and vitamin E," said Courtney Larabee, Walgreens beauty expert. "These kits are not only huge time savers that allow me to wax in the privacy of my own bathroom, but are a quarter of the cost you would pay at the spa. Before use, I always remind customers to read the instructions to make sure they are safely and accurately using the kit.”

Editor's note: Some of us love waxing, but others find it too messy. So, here is one at-home device that has high ratings and great reviews. As with everything, please make sure you read and follow the directions.

Braun Gillette Venus Silk-Expert body hair removal system, $300, Amazon