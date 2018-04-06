Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Hair masks are trending. No, that is not a typo. We did mean hair masks and not face masks.

The best hair masks might be the secret to luscious, swoon-worthy locks. When it comes to celebrity hair heroes, Jennifer Aniston ranks at the top of our list. Her silky strands always look radiant, smooth and just plain healthy. But without her budget or favorite hairstylist Chris McMillan by our side, how could the rest of us ever compete?

Jennifer Aniston at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 22. David Livingston / Getty Images Contributor

Now, she claims that we can. Living Proof, the hair care line partially owned by Aniston and developed by scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, created an overnight hair mask called "Night Cap." It's just one version of this trendy beauty treatment, which experts confirm works to repair and condition damaged hair.

“Hair masks are intense conditioners that have more fatty acids and lipids in them, which can return moisture to the hair and help protect it,” said James Corbett, celebrity hairstylist of James Corbett Studio in New York City and color director for Clairol. “When the hair is healthy, the cuticle stays closed, which means less frizz and your color looks better because light reflects off your hair. Masks can help repair what styling and the environment takes out.”

To figure out the best hair masks to buy, we turned to Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé’s “mane” woman, Rita Hazan, celebrity hair colorist and owner of Rita Hazan Salon in New York.

“It costs more to use good ingredients," Hazan said. "So, the difference between luxury and mass market products will be the amount of ingredients within the formula. One percent argan oil is cheaper than a high concentration, so spend a little more for maximum benefit.”

Ready to mask away? Here are some favorite hair masks to fit every conceivable hair type, problem and budget. Many of these serve as great home remedies for damaged hair!

Hair masks for damaged hair

How it works: An intense conditioning treatment, it will help rebalance your scalp, and strengthen and improve hair elasticity, all while restoring essential moisture. This hair mask hydrates deeply with its key ingredient ... you guessed it ... Marula Oil.

How it works: This intensive weekly treatment will work to restore hydration and protect hair against future damage.

How it works: Much like healthy food, a mask packed with nutrients that can hydrate and strengthen you strands from the inside out. Infused with honey and apricot fragrance, it can lock in moisture and restore damaged hair in no time.

Overnight hair repair masks

How it works: Used as an overnight mask, this is ideal for repairing damaged hair. The evening primrose serves as a fortifier, both to repair past damage and protect for the future.

How it works: These hair sleeping masks are brilliant. Designed to be applied to dry hair, each one addresses a specific hair concern.. Just apply to hair, cover with the included cap, and go to bed. Brings new meaning to sleeping beauty!

Hair masks for dry hair

How it works: What started as a cult favorite for immediate nourishment has turned into a complete line of speedy recovery products for a host of hair problems. The moisturizing mask can work as a fast home remedy for damaged hair.

How it works: Massage this repairing and smoothing masque into freshly washed hair and let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Infused with rosehip and primrose oils, it’ll leave hair smoother and shinier. It also contains Kakadu plum, seaweed and vitamin capsules that explode on contact to deliver hydration and moisture, the company claimed.

How it works: Decades of heat treatments and hair color can leave you with dry, dull, lifeless hair. This is like time travel in a jar. Packed with nourishing and protecting ingredients, it aims to revitalize over-processed hair and leave it silky and bouncy as if flat irons were never invented.

Hair mask for frizzy hair

How it works: If your hair poufs up at the very thought of humidity, this repairing hair mask (from the company that creates other essential frizz-fighting products) will become your new best friend. Packed with essential nutrients and an amino repair complex, it reconstructs the fatty structure of the hair, leaving it feeling and looking healthier than ever.

This article was originally published in April 2015 on Today.com.