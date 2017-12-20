13 creative (and useful) gift cards that will arrive in time for Christmas

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Some people would rather show up empty-handed than give a gift card. It just seems like the easy way out, or the lazy way out, depending on your view. But there's no reason a gift card can't make a perfectly thoughtful present, and you can order a bunch of them straight off Amazon.

Prefer handing out physical gifts? If you plan ahead, you can easily get most of these in hard plastic, with decorative wrapping, to boot. Need a last-minute printout for a gift that slipped your mind? You can make that happen, too.

Here are 12 of the most creative (and useful) options we've found.

Uber gift card, Amazon

You're not just giving a free ride. You're giving the gift of no stress the next time your friend has one too many drinks while out to dinner, or their ride to the airport falls through. You really can't put a price on that (but in this case, you really can, ranging from $25 to $500).

Southwest Airlines gift card, Amazon

For all those "experiences over things" types, there's no better way to encourage an adventurous spirit than by contributing anywhere from $50 to $200 to someone's next getaway.

Spotify gift card, Amazon

This music-streaming service is technically free, but a $9.99/month premium membership allows users to skip advertisements, make playlists and generally live their best music-lover lives. A gift card, available in $30 or $60 increments, is the perfect way to help keep the beat.

Lowe's gift card, Amazon

We all know the unique panic of an unexpected home repair, or the urge to splurge on a new appliance we don't really need. Lowe's $50 to $200 gift card calls are also known as "the gift of home," and really, there's nothing more precious.

Airbnb gift card, Amazon

You may think giving your friend a vacation would be prohibitively expensive. But Airbnb's low-cost travel lodgings have changed the game. For just $25 to $100, you can float a weekend away in many areas, or chip in toward a longer trip they've been meaning to take.

Whole Foods gift card, Amazon

We know, we know — a grocery gift card seems almost offensively unglamorous. But trust us, there's nothing the broke college student in your life would like more than not having to think twice before buying that fancy cheese. This $50 card even comes with its own gift box.

LobsterGram gift card, Amazon

Give the gift of ultimate dine-in decadence: a lobster dinner. Choose your denomination ranging from $75 to $500, and the lucky recipient can cash it in for a cooler of lobsters shipped straight from Biddeford, Maine.

AMC Theaters gift card, Amazon

Movie ticket prices these days are no joke, and even the most devoted cinephile is likely to suffer from some sticker shock. A $50 gift card should cover a date night or two — plus snacks.

Netflix gift card, Amazon

Perhaps your loved ones prefer movie nights on the couch? For $25 to $150, you can enable your favorite homebody for months to come. We just hope you weren't planning on seeing them out on a Friday night anytime soon.

Tabasco gift card, Amazon

We all have that friend who puts hot sauce on everything. Show them you care with reassurance that they'll never run out of the good stuff. Gift cards run from $25 to $50 (which, by the way, can buy a lot of hot sauce).

Taco Bell gift card, Amazon

No one wants to look at their credit card statement and see Taco Bell on there. Ever. And now — whether it was a late-night snack run or a roadside stop — your BFF won't have to.

Pregnant Belly Painting gift card, Amazon

This one's probably not on the baby shower registry. But if you can spare $399 for a one-of-a-kind maternity experience, here's your chance!

Amazon gift card, Amazon

Um, duh. You can get pretty much everything on Amazon. And who doesn't want everything for Christmas? Give up to $2,000 of everything with a reloadable Amazon gift card.