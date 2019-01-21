Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If you want your face to feel soft and look glowy — no matter how windy and cold this winter gets — the key might be using the right products.

And TODAY is here to help! We asked celebrity skin care experts to share their favorite products for healthy, shimmery skin. The best part? Everything can be found in the beauty aisle at your local drugstore.

Best face masks for acne and oily skin

1. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Enzyme Facial Mask, $8, Amazon

"This mask is perfect for my clients who have large pores or acne. It uses Papua enzymes that dissolve impurities from the skin and improves the skin's texture,” says Melissa McNamara, beauty director and key makeup artist at The Hollywood Beauty Detective.

2. Giovanni Purifying Facial Mask, $11, Amazon

"I recommend this mask for oily and congested skin. A few key ingredients in this mask are volcanic ash, activated charcoal, goji berry, acai berry, aloe vera and vitamin E. Volcanic ash absorbs excess oil and gives the skin a brightening appearance. Activated charcoal helps pull impurities to the surface. Goji berry and acai extracts are great antioxidants while Aloe vera and vitamin E are great for soothing and hydrating,” says Lomeli, whose celebrity clients include Sean Combs, Kate Beckinsale, Colette Carr and Catt Sandler.

3. Sonia Kashuk Detox Purifying Black Mask, $10, Amazon

"One of my favorite drugstore masks is by Sonia Kashuk. With just one use, you can see immediate results. Smaller appearance of pores, refreshed skin and clearing of oils while retaining moisture. Love it!" says Marie Watkinson, an NYC-based massage therapist and skin care expert, whose clients include Leslie Jones and Marcia Gay Harden.

4. L'Oréal Detox And Brighten Charcoal Clay Mask, $7, Amazon

“This amazing clay mask helps tighten my pores, which gives that squeaky clean feeling. It also makes my blackheads disappear!” says Sharon Dorram of Sally Hershberger salons.

5. Bioré Charcoal Self-Heating One Minute Mask, $6 (normally $8), Amazon

“For traveling beauty lovers, the Biore self-heating mask purifies and cleanses pores in just one minute. I love this quick mask because its main ingredient, natural charcoal, instantly shrinks pore size and removes impurities. I never travel without it,” says Urielle Medor, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Mariah Carey, Rosario Dawson and Elle Varner.

6. SheaMoisture African Black Soap Problem Skin Facial Mask, $10, Amazon

“I love this one because it helps clear skin with tea tree oil while moisturizing it with shea butter. So many times we dry out skin while trying to clear it up. And who has time for lengthy skin-care routines? Any product that effectively treats more than one issue is a keeper,” says Alex LaMarsh, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist.

Best hydrating face masks and face masks for dry skin

1. Derma E Hydrating Clay Mask, $18, Walmart

"Rich in hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, this mask will give dry skin immediate moisture and a youthful appearance,” says Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician.

2. Eau Thermale Avène Soothing Moisture Mask, $26, Amazon

“As a makeup artist and licensed esthetician, skin care prep is everything. This mask is so amazing at instantly hydrating the skin and creating the perfect surface for makeup. I also love it because it is fragrance-free and so gentle that even the most sensitive skin can benefit from using it,” says esthetician and editorial makeup artist Rudy Mills, whose clients include Kirstie Alley, Camilla Alves and Kendell Jenner. To give that extra love to your skin, sleep with it on overnight and remove in the morning, Mills recommends.

3. Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask, $14 (normally $15), Amazon

“To keep skin soft and supple, it must be full of moisture. Makeup sits best on a hydrated skin. Even oily skin produces more oil to overcompensate for lack of moisture. So this mask is a must-have for everyone! Burt’s Bees 'Intense Hydration Treatment Mask' enhances skin’s moisture content without leaving it greasy or oily. It’s a game-changer,” says Kaplan, whose clients include Kelly Osbourne, Lydia Hearst, Michelle Trachtenberg and Eva Longoria.

Best exfoliating face masks

1. Burt's Bees Peach and Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub, $19 (Pack of 3), Amazon

“Besides smelling absolutely delicious, it exfoliates, which leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft and bright,” says Dorram, whose clients include Barbara Streisand, Renée Zellweger, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet, Meg Ryan, Linda Evangelista and Christie Brinkley.

2. L'Oréal Exfoliate And Refine Clay Mask, $7 (normally $10), Amazon

“I am a fan of L’Oreal’s pure-clay mask line, particularly the 'Exfoliate and Refine Pores' formula. The clay and algae ingredients are suitable for most skin types, offering an excellent tool to unclog pores and polish the skin. It removes all traces of congestion and dirt and leaves my skin feeling smooth, tight, bright and absolutely fresh! The results are comparable to high-end products at a fraction of the cost,” says Erin Guth, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Zendaya and Sofia Carson.

Best face mask for dull skin

1. Miss Spa Exfoliate Pre-Treated Facial Sheet Mask, $25 (5-Count), Amazon

“This is a great quick fix for dull winter skin. It's great for prepping skin before makeup application because it sloughs off the layer of dull skin so that makeup goes on much more smoothly,” says LaMarsh, who clients include Tiesto, Kim Kardashian and John Stamos.

