9 best lip colors to create a festive look this holiday season

There's nothing better than a bold lip for the holiday season, but finding the right color can be intimidating ... and expensive.
TODAY Style is here to help! We asked celebrity makeup artists to share their favorite lip colors to make a statement this holiday. The best part? Everything can be found in the beauty aisle at your local drugstore.
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
1. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in Romantic, $8, Amazon
"I’m a little obsessed with the color 'Romantic,' a neon pink that's somehow still feminine, gorgeous and, well, romantic. These 16-hour, long-lasting lip colors have a pointed tip applicator for the truly type-A. If it’s going to stay on for 16 hours, it better be total perfection!" says Lora Condon, an esthetician and "The Dr. Oz Show" contributor.
Get the Daily Buzz
2. L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip 405 Doesn't Matte-r, $7, Jet
"A matte, opaque finish is a trend that isn't going away anytime soon, and it's a good thing — shine-free textures look so velvety, luxurious and elegant. This lip color hydrates without drying, lasts for hours and offers some gorgeous red shades," says makeup artist and beauty expert Robin Schoen.
3. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Seoul, $9, Amazon
"A refreshing new take on a red lip ... this vibrant shade of fuchsia is a great choice for any skin tone and it’s opulence is undeniable when paired with a luminous, understated face. The perfect holiday accent!" says Schoen, whose celebrity clients include Kate Winslet, Jessica Biel and Heidi Klum.
4. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Choco-liscious, $5, Jet
"This deep chocolate brown shade is a beautiful option if you want to make a dark lip the focal point of your holiday makeup. This is my go-to shade for women with darker skin tones because it always looks elegant and makes a timeless statement without trying too hard," says Schoen.
5. Maybelline Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes Lipstick in Purely Nude, $5, Amazon
"The perfect complement to sexy, smokey eyes is an understated nude lip. This shade is very neutral and finishes your look without taking attention away from your eye makeup. Nudes are quite sexy and create the illusion of being bare yet balanced in the best possible way," says Schoen.
6. NYX Matte Lipstick in Perfect Red, $6, Amazon
"I love a bold pop of red for the holidays! It’s festive, fun and creates a very glam look. These products can be worn separately or you can layer the lip cream over the lipstick for extra shine," says Kelley Baker of Kelley Baker Brows, a makeup artist and celebrity brow expert. Her clients include the Kardashians, Lea Michele, Lucy Hale and Zendaya.
7. Wet N Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Just Peachy, $3, Amazon
"Some lip trends for Holiday 2017 include high gloss, peach and, of course, red. I love the Megablastlip color, which is long lasting with a smooth finish. Try 'Just Peachy' for an instant on-trend look that's great for the office to after-work drinks," says Marie Watkinson, LMT, a celebrity massage therapist and founder the mobile spa beauty company Spa Chicks On The Go. Her celebrity clients include Leslie Jones, Marcia Gay Harden and Kristen Bell.
8. Revlon Balm Stain in Sweetheart, $6, Jet
"It's a nice holiday red and it's a stain so it should wear well during holiday festivities," says celebrity brow expert and makeup artist Ramy Gafni.
9. Wet N Wild Perfect Pout Gel Lip Balm in Rule, $5, Amazon
"This looks dark purple in the tube but goes on like a natural lip tone," says Gafni, whose celebrity clients include Taylor Swift, Tina Fey and Naomi Campbell.