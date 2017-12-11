9 best lip colors to create a festive look this holiday season

There's nothing better than a bold lip for the holiday season, but finding the right color can be intimidating ... and expensive.

TODAY Style is here to help! We asked celebrity makeup artists to share their favorite lip colors to make a statement this holiday. The best part? Everything can be found in the beauty aisle at your local drugstore.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

1. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in Romantic, $8, Amazon

Amazon 1. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in Romantic, $8, Amazon

"I’m a little obsessed with the color 'Romantic,' a neon pink that's somehow still feminine, gorgeous and, well, romantic. These 16-hour, long-lasting lip colors have a pointed tip applicator for the truly type-A. If it’s going to stay on for 16 hours, it better be total perfection!" says Lora Condon, an esthetician and "The Dr. Oz Show" contributor.