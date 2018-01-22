The 10 best drugstore products for curly hair

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

1. Shea Moisture 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil, $10, Jet

"This oil is key for revitalizing dry, curly strands, and gives them an extra silky shine. A little goes a long way, so apply (about a quarter-size drop) from the mid-shaft to ends and run the remainder through the hairline and part for added smoothness," said Glamsquad creative director, Giovanni Vaccaro.

2. Cantu Coconut Curling Cream, $6, Amazon

"Cantu's Coconut Curling Cream is good for defining curls, but it's also great to use for those wash-and-go days," said hairstylist Jerica Edwards. "It's a great standalone product, but it can also be layered with your favorite hair oil or defining gel to create any signature style."

3. Paul Mitchell Soft Style Foaming Pommade Texture Polish, $27, Jet

"This foaming pomade gives curls great volume and long-lasting hold,” said celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, whose clients include Yara Shahidi, Logan Browning, Sasha Lane and Uzo Aduba.

4. John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray, $10, Amazon

"I love this product because it fights the frizz that tends to come along with curly hair and also enhances natural curls while leaving hair shiny and smooth," said celebrity hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter, whose clients include Gina Rodriguez, Camilla Alves and Molly Sims. "Spray product from scalp to ends and scrunch into hair to refresh curls."

5. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey, $10, Dermstore

*I love this product because it add maximum shine and conditions hair without weighing it down. It also has a great citrus-y scent," said celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson.

6. Kenra Curl Defining Cream No. 5, $12, Jet

"This product is good for wavy to curly hair. It refines and separates curls and waves, tames frizz and flyaways and adds control and shine. It's especially great for humid weather," said Kathy Benghanem, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Gemini 14 Salon in New York City. "Apply one to two pumps of product to damp hair, then diffuse or air dry."

7. Infusium Repair and Renew Leave-in Creme, $8, Amazon

"Use a few drops (about the size of a nickel or quarter) of Infusium Repair and Renew Leave-in Creme on wet hair after shampooing and conditioning to smooth split ends and add moisture to any dry areas," said Detra Smith, artistic director for Hot Tools. "This product works well whether you like to air dry or blow dry with a diffuser. It also works well as a blowout cream if you want a smooth, straight look."

8. Gliss Hair Repair Weightless Oil, $19 for a pack of three, Amazon

"Gliss Hair Repair Weightless Oil keeps curls soft and healthy thanks to an intense-care formula that deeply restores moisture while fighting frizz," said celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims. "It's ideal for damaged or overprocessed hair.

9. Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Styling Cream, $18, Amazon

"Curls need change with the seasons. To help battle winter dehydration, I like to use cream-based styling products like Ouidad’s Advanced Climate Control Styling Cream," said Scott Frelund, curl expert at Gene Juarez Salon & Spas. "This lightweight, light-hold product gives the perfect amount of moisture to combat winter dryness."

10. Garnier Fructis Styling Curl Sculpt Cream Gel, $5, Jet

"This works for all curl types and gives you bouncy, frizz-free curls with a great smell," said Benghanem. "Apply a quarter size amount on slightly damp hair, then use a comb to distribute it from root to tip. Let air dry or dry with a diffuser."