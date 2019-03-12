Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 27, 2017, 8:12 PM GMT / Updated March 12, 2019, 1:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

It's hard to believe, but spring weather really is just around the corner! And nothing complements the season of flowers and sunshine quite like a fresh glow on our cheeks.

To achieve the look, TODAY Style reached out to celebrity makeup artists to find out their personal favorite blushes for spring that are all available at your local drugstore.

The best powder blushes

1. L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Blush, $10, Amazon

“One of my tried-and-true favorite drugstore blushes is L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush. The shades are not heavily pigmented so they go on smoothly and add subtle color. I love that their 'true match colors' flatter many different skin tones and create a natural effect. They're just so pretty!” said Erin Guth, whose celebrity clients include Zendaya, Bella Thorne and Sofia Carson.

2. NYX Baked Blush, $7, Amazon

“To achieve that effortless look, finish your cheeks with NYX Baked Blush. I’m obsessed with the natural glow it gives the skin. When you want serious impact, use a damp beauty blender and apply blush to cheeks,” said celebrity makeup artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, whose celebrity clients include Viola Davis, Queen Latifah and Ellie Goulding.

3. NYX High Definition Blush, $6, Walmart

"I absolutely love NYX products. (They offer) incredible quality at a great price point. Their colors are vibrant and long lasting. The 'Tangerine' color is perfect for spring — its an instantly livens you up," said Marie Watkinson, beauty expert and founder of Spa Chicks On The Go whose celebrity clients include Leslie Jones, Marcia Gay Harden and Molly Simms.

Editor's note: the specific shade that Wakinson recommended is no longer in stock, but we love this coral color just as much.

4. Maybelline Facestudio Master Blush Color & Highlight Kit, $10, Walmart

“This kit has four shades that you can mix together or wear each by itself. The textures are buildable for a nice wash of color or can be layered for the perfect 'blushing babe' look," said Joey Maalouf, co-founder of The Glam App whose celeb clients include Rachel Zoe and Jessica Alba.

5. CoverGirl Queen Collection Natural Hue Mineral Bronzer, $22, Amazon

"This is my favorite product to give a warm summer glow. It blends perfectly and works for every warm skin tone," said celebrity makeup artistCamara Aunique, whose clients include Chloe x Halle, June Ambrose, Garcelle Beauvais and Terry Crews.

6. NYX Professional Makeup Ombre Blush, $5 (usually $10), Amazon

"This features two gorgeous, multidimensional shades in one compact. The highly-pigmented gradient effect allows you to customize the perfect blend each time," Said Kate Stromberg, lead makeup artist at Color Salon in Caesars Palace, whose clients include J.Lo, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani.

The best gel blush

Hard Candy Cheeky Tints Sheer Blush Gels, $8, Amazon

“One of my favorite products is the Hard Candy Cheeky Tints Blush. The gel consistency is a little easier to work with than a liquid cheek stain," said celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor. "Best of all, the color adapts depending on what you wear it with. Applied to bare skin, the long-wearing gel gives completely transparent color. Rubbed onto cheeks after foundation, it mixes with your other face makeup for a creamier look and feel. My favorite color is 'Geisha' which I used on Sasheer Zamata for the MTV Video Music Awards.”

A version of this article was originally published on March 27, 2017.

