Here's why charcoal beauty products are trending

Rainbow unicorn hair is over. We're back to black.

Charcoal-infused products are hot on the market, and not only do they look tough, they have some serious benefits, too.

Just to be clear, we’re not talking about the charcoal you use for your summer barbecues; this is all about activated charcoal, which is made by burning a source of carbon, usually coconut shells. The high temperature removes all the oxygen, and what’s left is a highly absorbent material with millions of tiny pores. These tiny spaces within the activated charcoal "trap" toxins and chemicals before they can be absorbed by your body — almost like a sponge!

Here are some charcoal products to try.

Charcoal Shampoos and Conditioners

Charcoal acts as a magnet to attract and then remove impurities such as product buildup, so you're left with hair that is full of body and shine!

There are even children’s shampoos, which are great following a summer of outdoor fun since they cleanse and repair damaged hair caused by pool chemicals, saltwater and the sun. The main ingredient, activated charcoal, acts as a natural absorbent that removes calcium salts, chlorine buildup and minerals that cause green tones by drawing out impurities.

Hask Charcoal Clarifying Shampoo, $9, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This shampoo absorbs unwanted oil using activated charcoal created from coconut shells in the Philippines.

Hask Charcoal Clarifying Conditioner, $9, Amazon

Using a similar formula to the shampoo, this activated charcoal conditioner gently removes build-up while adding moisture.

SoCozy Splash Swim 3 in 1 Shampoo + Conditioner + Wash, $11, Amazon

Meant to reverse damage from the sun and harsh water, this charcoal 3-in-1 washes, removes chlorine and hydrates hair.

Hask Charcoal Dry Shampoo, $8, Amazon

For days when you want to skip the shower, this activated charcoal dry shampoo does the trick.

Charcoal Face Masks

Charcoal is one the hottest new ingredients in face masks and here’s why. The charcoal acts like a magnet to clean pores by drawing out and capturing deep impurities such as dirt, oil and pollution to transform your dull, tired skin into an even, radiant complexion.

L'Oréal Skin Expert Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask, $9, Amazon

This mask remains creamy as you use it to help skin feel smooth and look brighter.

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask, $34, Sephora

This peel-off mask features ingredients like vitamin C and charcoal to clean pores and remove excess oil.

Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Mask, $28, The Body Shop

With a 100 percent vegan formula, this purifying charcoal mask cleans pores without parabens, paraffin, silicone or mineral oil.

Freeman Charcoal and Probiotics Cleansing Mask, $10, Amazon

Infused with serum, the Freeman charcoal face mask boosts skin with collagen and vitamin C.

Charcoal Deodorant

Charcoal deodorant is an all-natural way to stay smelling fresh and dry! The activated charcoal neutralizes odor and absorbs moisture, and creates an environment where bacteria cannot thrive, leaving your sweat odorless. Because they don't rely on irritating baking soda as the only odor-neutralizing ingredient, these deodorants are ideal for individuals with sensitive skin or a baking soda sensitivity.

PiperWai Natural Deodorant Stick, $17 (usually $21), Amazon

This activated charcoal deodorant is free of aluminum, synthetic fragrances and parabens. It's cruelty-free, vegan and made for sensitive skin.

Kaia Naturals The Takesumi Detox Deodorant, $10, Amazon

With a vegan, cruelty-free formula, Kaia Naturals charcoal deodorant helps control odors naturally.

Schmidt's Charcoal + Magnesium Natural Deodorant, $12, Walmart

Schmidt is known for all natural toothpaste, and this charcoal formula is infused with coconut oil and shea butter.

Charcoal Toothpaste

Charcoal-activated toothpastes may be black in color but they can effectively whiten teeth by absorbing dirt and discoloration particles (bye-bye tea, wine and coffee stains!). Activated charcoal serves as a magnet by "pulling" stains off the teeth to restore a natural white smile.

Curaprox Black Is White Toothpaste & Charcoal Toothbrush Set, $27, Amazon

With a citrus flavor, this activated charcoal set comes with a brush and toothpaste meant for whitening teeth.

Cali White Activated Charcoal Toothpaste, $11, Amazon

If you've already got a toothbrush, this best-seller might be the way to go.

You can follow Melissa Garcia on Instagram. This post was originally published on August 10, 2017 on TODAY.com.