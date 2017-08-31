Start shopping for fall! Get the items seen in our special hour-long Steals and Deals!

The best bra to wear under every type of shirt

Finding the perfect dress or top can be tough. Matching that top with the perfect undergarments is impossible — or at least it feels that way!

Jene Luciani, author of "The Bra Book," stopped by TODAY Thursday to share a few tips to help you find the right bra to wear with every fall trend.

Strapless for all seasons

Strapless bras aren't just for summer dresses anymore. With off-the-shoulder tops staying strong for fall, it seems like strapless bras are here to stay. This mocha-colored brassiere is perfect for every skin tone and the no-slip seam will help minimize the amount of time you spend yanking it up.

Pro tip: What's the secret to getting a strapless bra to fit just right? Order one size down in the band!

The Flex Strapless, $35, Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde

Convertible cold-shoulder

Cold-shoulder tops are still some of our favorites, but it takes some planning to avoid the dreaded bra strap slip. This convertible bra is the perfect solution. A clip near the nape of the neck brings the straps inward for a comfortable, no-show fit.

Cloud 9 Underwire Lace Back Contour Bra, $40, Amazon

Amazon

Bringing smooth back

Fitted knits are a fall staple, but some unwanted back bulge can throw off the look. Women of all shapes and sizes can end up with bumps all because of the wrong bra.

Find a style like this vanishing back bra to completely smooth over the area. The front closure eliminates even the tiniest bump that you might get from a back closure.

Front Close Lace Bra, $60, Soma

Soma

The social media bra

There's a reason this bra has become so popular on social media. The sticky adhesive is perfect for any kind of backless dress or top you have and the lace-up detail on the front creates lift and cleavage. It's a win-win! Just make sure you skip the lotion before wearing to keep the adhesive sticky for up to 50 uses.

Braza Cleavage Pal Lace Up Bra, $15, Amazon

Amazon

Skinny tights

It's time to start stocking up on tights, and now you can find styles with built-in shapewear. Specially designed panels cinch your figure in all the right spots and make wearing even the clingiest dresses a stress-free affair.

Skinny Opaque Ribbed Tights, $25, Amazon

Amazon

