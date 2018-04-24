Many of these products are designed to help tackle some of the biggest beauty challenges. Today, New Beauty joins TODAY to walk us through their biggest problem-solving beauty picks for 2018.

Scroll down to find five common beauty problems, and how to address them.

Problem: Tired Eyes

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $52, Sephora

This is also available on sale on Amazon for $42.

Need a way to fake eight hours of sleep when in reality you only got five? Look no further. These eye patches use hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate and refresh the eyes. The price may look steep, but there are 60 patches in each jar, which comes out to 30 uses.

Problem: Surprise Blemish

Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $26, Sephora

Customers are calling this powerful acne fighter "hands down, the best spot treatment I have ever found." Another said, "This stuff (lessens) the 'life' of the cystic acne and really reduces the post acne red marks!"

Problem: Split Ends

BioSilk Silk Therapy Original, $27, Ulta

This is also on sale for $18 on Amazon.

Made using ingredients that include natural pure silk, this cult-favorite product, which can be used on wet or dry hair, is known to mend split ends and keep hair shiny and soft without causing it to get greasy.

Problem: Smudged Makeup

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $32, Sephora

With more than 5,000 five-star reviews and 370,000 "loves" on Sephora, Urban Decay's makeup setting spray claims to help makeup last for up to 16 hours. "This product is remarkable! I brought it along on a camping trip and it kept my makeup on all day, through sweat and rain," wrote one user.

Nars Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, $26, Sephora

If you think you don't need an eyeshadow primer, you aren't alone. One reviewer wrote, "I never thought I needed a eyeshadow (sic) base until I tried this. You're really drawing the most potential out of your shadows with this addition, both in pigmentation and wear. The difference was a revelation!" Others shared that, with the addition of this product, their eyeshadow lasted all day without creasing.

Problem: Dull Skin

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, $30, Nordstrom

Nordstrom calls this "a BB cream, a CC cream and a tinted moisturizer all in one." Complexion Rescue comes in 16 different shades (including half shades) and provides sheer to medium coverage. The best part? It also has SPF 30 to keep you protected from harsh UV rays.

