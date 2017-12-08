I’m a little obsessive about skin care and always on the lookout for something to brighten, plump, moisturize and generally fix up my face without a lot of makeup. The one thing I don’t worry about is pimples.

I hesitate to say that because it sounds braggy, and I believe in jinxes and karma and all kinds of superstitions I should be able to put aside, along with my teenage benzoyl peroxide.

But I am telling you this because I have seen the other side. When I was pregnant with my first child, I had something called perioral dermatitis, which is a fancy way of saying whitehead pimples all around my mouth and chin. It’s one of the more disgusting things that can happen to a person’s face.

It didn’t respond to normal acne treatments — that just made things worse — and my dermatologist at the time said she couldn’t really treat it because I was pregnant, and then breastfeeding. I suffered through this eruption for months and months while also having a difficult pregnancy and generally feeling like a giant, misshapen and spotted gourd.

The No. 1 thing I did for my skin was find a better dermatologist. After giving me a topical antibiotic, she followed with a prescription retinoid and prescription sulfur face wash that together cleared up 99 percent of my problems. (Try this Differin gel, which used to be prescription only. Sephora reviewers also love this Sunday Riley sulfur mask.)

For that other 1 percent, I have this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. If I see a pimple start to surface I put this on and watch it disappear overnight.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

There is a thick, pink goo made of calamine, zinc oxide and sulfur at the bottom of the bottle that you reach with a Q-tip through a clear liquid of salicylic acid and alcohol on top. (Don’t shake it.) It’s been Mario Badescu’s best-selling product for 50 years, and a single bottle lasts forever.

