Ben Affleck debuts an extreme bleach blond look on set of new film

Ben Affleck just debuted a whole new look on the set for his latest film that involves really bright, blond hair.

Affleck, 47, is appearing in director Ridley Scott's upcoming historical drama-thriller, "The Last Duel."

Set in 14th century France, the film stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver playing former best friends and knights, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, respectively. The pair were ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accused Le Gris of raping his wife.

Affleck was spotted with blond hair on the set of Ridley Scott's film "The Last Duel" in Sarlat, France. BACKGRID

Affleck, who co-wrote the screenplay with Damon and Nicole Holofcener, appears in the film as a supporting character. Snaps from the film's set show Affleck's character — whoever he is — wears his hair like a bleach blond surfer dude.

The film is expected to be released in limited theaters Christmas Day later this year, before expanding to more theaters in January 2021.

"The Last Duel" will be the first time Affleck and Damon have appeared in a film together since "Jersey Girl" in 2004. The pair famously collaborated together for "Good Will Hunting," the 1997 film they both starred in and wrote the screenplay for. That project was a huge turning point for both of their careers, winning them each an Academy Award for best original screenplay.