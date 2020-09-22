Bella Kidman Cruise debuts blue hair in rare selfie

We don't get to see much of Bella Kidman Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, online.

But the 27-year-old seems to be opening herself up on social media, posting her second selfie in two months over the weekend — and this one shows off a lovely blue shade in her hairstyle.

There is no caption, just Kidman Cruise staring into the camera through round sunglasses, wearing peace-sign earrings and a leopard print shirt beneath a gray jacket. Her dark hair largely seems tinted on the edges, and she's wearing a nose ring.

She joined the social media platform in early 2018 and hasn't shared many selfies; largely she posts pictures of her artwork. But in August she shared a filtered selfie in which she gazed into a mirror.

And in May, she posted a silly image of herself with a hand over her head, partially sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Bella Kidman Cruise at a viewing of photo exhibition "Decadence" in London in 2016. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Though Kidman Cruise's parents continue to keep their profiles high and appear in movies, both she and her brother, Connor, 25, tend to stay out of the spotlight.

In 2015, Kidman Cruise married British IT consultant Max Parker in a private ceremony.