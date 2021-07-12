Bella Hadid turns heads with golden lungs necklace on Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid's strategically placed accessory stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet over the weekend.

The model dressed to impress, donning a skintight black gown with puffy long sleeves and a daring neckline that exposed her chest. The 24-year-old avoided a wardrobe malfunction by covering her breasts with a larger-than-life accessory.

This wasn't your basic little black dress. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Hadid paired her Schiaparelli gown with a gilded brass necklace in the shape of a pair of lungs. The brand's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, was the brains behind the wool crepe frock and the bold accessory, and Hadid gave him a shoutout in her Instagram story, writing, "This creation of yours is a dream come true. Art & reality. You and your mind are truly incredible!!! Thank you for Ever!!!"

Talk about a statement necklace! Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Schiaparelli Instagram account offered some additional details on the intricate design, describing the necklace as "trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones." The brand also posted a video that showed an up-close look at the wearable piece of art.

As if her stunning dress and unique necklace weren't enough, Hadid also accessorized with beautiful dangling earrings and a sleek updo.

It's been a busy Cannes Film Festival so far full of fabulous red carpet style moments. Over the weekend, Sean Penn and his family posed for photographers. The 60-year-old was joined by his daughter, Dylan, 30, and son, Hopper, 27, who star alongside him in his new film, "Flag Day."

Hopper Penn, Dylan Penn and Sean Penn attend the "Flag Day" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

Andie MacDowell also made quite a stylish statement when she hit the red carpet rocking her gray curls.

Andie Macdowell attends the "Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)" screening in Cannes. Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

Back in February, the actor told Drew Barrymore why she had decided to embrace her natural hair during the pandemic.

"I wasn't coloring my hair ... and then you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And the idea that I could look badass really appealed to me," she said at the time. "So I went for it, and I'm enjoying it."