Bebe Rexha is only 29 years old, but according to one music executive, she's already over the hill when it comes to sex appeal.

And now the "Say My Name" singer has something to say about that ridiculous claim.

On Monday, Rexha took to social media with strong words — and a bold photo — to counter the criticism.

"I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing,'" she wrote. "Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29."

Her message appeared alongside a black-and-white photo in which the pop star wore bikini-cut lingerie, showing her years aren't holding her back at all when it comes to her sexy image.

"I’m fed up with being put in a box," she continued in the caption. "I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it."

In fact, the always-outspoken performer plans to embrace the years without changing anything about herself.

"I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger,'" she explained. "I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago."

And her career is in a much better place than it was 10 years ago, too. Despite the opinion of that unnamed exec, Rexha is experiencing a musical high point as she works on her second studio album and tours with the Jonas Brothers.

But if she ever has any doubts any of it, she only needs to read the star-studded comments section that followed her post.

Jamie Lynn Spears backed her up with a "Hell yeah," while Ne-Yo simply wrote, "Amen mama." Rita Ora cheered on the "sexy songwriting (queen)." And then there was a message from another singer-songwriter who's known for playing by her own rules and telling music execs exactly what she thinks.

"DRAG THEM," Taylor Swift wrote. "29 YEAR OLDS UNITE."