Samira Wiley is doing her part to help stop body shaming and encourage women to be thankful for their bodies.

The actor — who stars in "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu — is currently working with One A Day’s Gratitude Project to co-produce a documentary short that shares stories of people who are passionate about body gratitude, and she recently sat down with People to talk about her relationship with her own body.

During the interview, the 34-year-old opened up about one time she was body shamed while taking part in a photo shoot.

“I remember this one so vividly because (I) feel like I have a healthy body image, and I was on the shoot and one of the outfits they put me in, was something that showed a bit of midriff,” she recalled. “And honestly, I thought it was fine. But someone on the set was like, ‘Oh, don’t worry. We can fix that in post.’”

At the time, the "Orange Is The New Black" star had a pretty healthy body image and she didn't let it ruin her day. But the experience did leave her wondering how other women and girls who are still on the journey to self acceptance would feel afterwards.

“I can’t imagine what all of these young girls who are just looking at these magazines, and their perception is that this is reality and it’s not,” she told the magazine.

Wiley — who welcomed a baby girl named George with her wife Lauren Morelli last April — feels particularly passionate about her documentary project because she wants to "lead by example" for her daughter.

“I think about her being able to see something like (the documentary) one day and her knowing that I was involved in it, and her knowing that it’s something that is important to me," she said.

The actor also got real about how her diabetes diagnosis at the age of 12 was just the beginning of her journey with body gratitude.

“I was in denial and I didn’t really take care of myself,” Wiley said, adding that she only weighed 100 lbs. when she was diagnosed. “And then I just got the idea that I now only got one (body). and I feel like it’s done so much for me, and I want to be able to take care of it as well.”