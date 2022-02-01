Kesha shows off new brunette bob with bangs — see her new look

Brunette beauty!

Kesha just ditched her blond locks for a darker do and she looks pretty fabulous.

The singer shared a photo of her rich brunette bob and fresh new fringe on her Instagram page, and captioned the post, “Haircut n nails n sh** ✨.”

In the selfie, the 34-year-old shows off her new do, which she wears in tousled waves, and stares directly into the camera.

The singer's fans loved her new style and called the cut "perfect," "beautiful" and "stunning."

"Oh my goodness this is my favorite hair I’ve ever seen on you! BEAUTIFUL 😁💗🙌," one commented.

"😍 Fresh and bright 🔥❤️🔥," another wrote.

Singer Mary Lambert chimed in on the comments and told Kesha she looked "gorgeous!!!" and musician Kennedi called the "TiK ToK" singer a "hottie."

Kesha also recently posted another photo of herself rocking darker strands, but she's been sharing so many throwback photos lately, it could be from present day or a blast from the past.

The singer most often opts for a blond hair color and typically keeps her locks pretty long; her latest haircut might be the shortest style we’ve seen on her yet.

Still, it's hardly the first time Kesha has swapped her signature blond look for something a bit darker. In 2019, the color chameleon dyed her long mane brown and rocked short bangs.

The 34-year-old has also tried just about every color of the rainbow, including bold hues like this sassy lemon-lime she debuted in 2015.

When it comes to hair colors, the singer likes to test the boundaries, but she also tries subtle hues every now and then, like this silver color she showed off in 2016.

We can't wait to see what style she rocks next!