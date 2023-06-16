Katy Perry ditches her micro bangs for wispy strands — see the look

Katy Perry is switching up her bangs for summer.

Just two months ago, the singer debuted micro bangs on the set of “American Idol.” And as the warmer season gets underway, the 38-year-old is now rocking some wispy fringe.

Perry debuted the new look in a recent promotional Instagram video. In the clip, the "Daisies" singer rocked a sleek topknot and wispy fringe that was noticeably longer than the baby bangs she's been sporting lately.

Perry looked stylish in a metallic jacket, black turtleneck and hoop earrings. Her updated bangs were longer on the sides and shorter in the middle, falling right at her eyebrows. The hair chameleon opted to style them in a sassy way, curved in multiple directions.

So far, Perry hasn't sported the updated look on her personal Instagram page. But she recently rocked her micro bangs in a video promoting her shoe collection. Before showing off her stunning designs, the singer looked down at the camera and made a funny face as her hair flew all over the place.

When she first debuted the baby bangs, Perry's fans went wild and instantly took to the comments section of her post to share their spirited reactions.

“This look is absolutely amazing!” one wrote. Another shared the following reaction: “Katy, you’re looking awesome in this haircut 💯.”

Many fans were also quick to compare the look to Courteney Cox's haircut in "Scream."

The reaction was overall encouraging, but some fans weren't so sure about the bold look.

“Dress 👍 hair 👎,” one commented. Another shared the following thought: “The hair gotta go Katy😂.”

It's still unclear if the baby bangs were simply clip-ins because Perry has been spotted without them in recent weeks and shared this video from the set of "American Idol" last month.

The star's bangs were also noticeably absent when she attended the coronation of King Charles III.