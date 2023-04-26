Katy Perry is causing a fan frenzy with her fresh, new fringe.

The singer debuted a new set of micro bangs this week on the set of "American Idol," and her Instagram followers definitely have some strong opinions about the look.

Perry, 38, showed off the ultra short, choppy bangs while celebrating the 21st birthday of "American Idol." The star sported the rest of her hair in an intricate updo with “hair tassels,” as her hairstylist, Peter Lux, described the look.

Fans were quick to notice Perry’s new do and took to the comments section to react to the style.

“Omg you look so different🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Oh baby (bang).”

Some fans seemed to dig the tiny bangs, and one declared, “This look is absolutely amazing!” Another said, "Katy, you’re looking awesome in this haircut 💯."

Of course, there were also quite a few critics in the crowd. One of them shared the following rating of her entire look: "Dress 👍 hair 👎." Another shared a message for the pop star, writing, "The hair gotta go Katy😂."

Whether they loved them or hated them, many social media users couldn't help but compare Perry's bangs to iconic hairstyles that other stars have sported in the past.

One spoke for many other Instagram users when they shared the following comment: “This fringe is giving me Courtney Cox in scream vibes!!”

It’s quite possible that Perry’s bangs were just a clip-in piece, so only time will tell if she decides to stick with the look. Either way, micro bangs are hardly a new trend.

Otherwise known as baby bangs, the look always seems to resurface every few years. Most recently, Florence Pugh looked stunning while sporting them at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Last summer, model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid turned heads on the runway with their super short bangs.

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid walk the runway on June 27, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Charlize Theron also dabbled with the look in 2019 when she experimented with fake micro bangs.

Perry is certainly not afraid of a daring beauty or fashion move, so we wouldn't be surprised if she did take the plunge. Either way, she does look pretty fabulous!