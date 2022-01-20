Karlie Kloss shows off brunette hair ‘after a decade of being a blonde’

Bye-bye, blond!

Karlie Kloss just ditched her signature hue for something a bit darker, and her new do is a 10/10 in our book.

The model is known for her sunny, blond strands, but she seems to have been itching for a change, and she showed photographic proof of her new look Wednesday on Instagram.

“After a decade of being a blonde, i finally crossed over to the dark side,” Kloss captioned the post.

The 29-year-old shared two photos of herself rocking a baggy sweater, plaid skirt and a matching coat, and her brunette locks certainly stole the show. Kloss also added a video of herself doing what she does best — modeling. In the short clip, she poses for the camera and subtly flips her hair.

The model clearly impressed her followers with her strand switch-up, and many of them took to the comments to lend the look their seal of approval.

"Looking good," Spanx founder Sara Blakely wrote. Singer Katy Perry commented, "OMG ITS YOU." Actor Rachel Brosnahan, who has also been a blond and a brunette, commented, "Welcome," and added a fire emoji.

Like many of the model's fans, Serena Williams was pretty surprised and added the following note in the comments: "Wait what?????"

Earlier in the day, Kloss posted a photo of herself in the salon chair to her Instagram story and captioned the snapshot: “…something different.”

Kloss teased her new do in her Instagram story. karliekloss / Instagram

It's been awhile since Kloss made waves with a new style, and we'll never forget the gorgeous bob she debuted at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019.

At the time, she posted about her new style on Instagram with the caption: "*cuts hair mid fashion week*."

Earlier that same year, the model showed off a lovely lob (long bob) just in time for New York Fashion Week.

And last year was one full of changes for Kloss, who welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner in March.

It's safe to say that 2022 is off to a pretty stylish start for the model mom!