Julia Roberts goes full-blown bangs in stunning new look

Julia Roberts has a new hairstyle!

On March 27, Roberts attended the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva wearing an all-white outfit with her signature brunette tresses. While her hair length and color wasn't out of the norm, something was noticeably different about the actor. She had bangs!

Julia Roberts during a photo call at the opening day of luxury watch fair Watches and Wonders Geneva, in Geneva, on March 27, 2023. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images

Roberts’ bangs were cut right above her eyes, and the "Pretty Woman" actor also shared a photo of the look on her Instagram.

During the Geneva trip, Roberts also wore a stunning long-sleeved black dress while rocking her new bangs, as seen in a picture shared on Instagram by red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has worked with the "Ticket to Paradise" actor for years.

She captioned the post, "@sergenormant banging out bangs in Geneva with @juliaroberts who is wearing a glorious necklace and ring by @chopard."

One person commented, "I love it. She looks great!"

Another said, "Chic chic chic!!!!🤍"

A third added, in part, "She’s looks like a rockstar, so pretty!"

Roberts' longtime hairstylist Serge Normant also shared a photo of her look on Instagram, with the caption "❤️new hair cut!" as did Highbrow Hippie, who colored the "Mystic Pizza" star's hair to perfection.

"We’ve really had so much fun trying almost every cut and color combination on Julia, who is just the ultimate muse," Highbrow Hippie wrote in their post's caption.

The brand continued on to say that "with any makeover, one knows the hair shape is paramount, and a good rule of thumb is to paint to the shape and compliment what is done once the cut is established. And, if a fringe is a part of the plan, the most important color approach is to make sure it has a balanced amount of dimension to give it movement."

Although Roberts looks stunning, this isn't the first time that she's worn bangs.

Julia Roberts during 72nd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony and Luncheon at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York in 2006. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Throughout the years, Roberts sported side bangs, and she has been seeing with bangs in various roles, like in the TV series "Homecoming" that ran from 2018 to 2020, and the 1998 film "Stepmom." In 2006, Roberts also wore bangs quite frequently.