Jada Pinkett Smith shares glowing selfie to mark Bald is Beautiful Day

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her beauty.

On Sept. 13, she shared a picture of herself rocking a shaved head with a full face of makeup on and wrote, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️."

In the photo, Pinkett Smith rocked her shaved head, dramatic false eyelashes and a bold red lip while wearing an elegant blouse and sparkling earrings.

Pinkett Smith's followers were amazed by her look, including Debbie Allen, executive producer of “Grey’s Anatomy."

In the comments, Allen wrote, "Beyond Beautiful♥️🦋💋."

Another person said, "Stunning! 😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰," and a third added, "Flawless ❤️."

In July 2021, Pinkett Smith shaved her hair off after her daughter, Willow Smith, inspired her to do so. On Instagram, Pinkett Smith said it was time for her to "let go."

The star has always been open about her struggles with alopecia. In 2018, Pinkett Smith talked about the “terrifying” feeling she felt when she first learned that she was losing her hair.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, alopecia areata is a “disease that develops when the body attacks its own hair follicles (where hair grows from), which can cause hair loss anywhere on the body.”

“It was terrifying when it first started,” Pinkett Smith said on “Red Table Talk” at the time. “I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

Pinkett Smith has since embraced her struggles with alopecia and has even said that they are going to "be friends" moving forward.

The diagnosis came back into the spotlight earlier this year when her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Pinkett Smith later talked about the moment in a June 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk“ and said that “thousands” of women have reached out to her to share their own stories about their struggles with alopecia.

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021, in San Francisco, California. Steve Jennings / Getty Images

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is," Pinkett Smith said.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she continued. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

