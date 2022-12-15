Iman says the idea of aging ‘has never been a problem’ for her

Iman is not fazed by some societies’ negative views on aging.

The 67-year-old fashion icon and legendary supermodel, who is on the cover of British Vogue’s January 2023 issue, spoke candidly about cosmetic surgery and the fashion industry’s fascination with youth in an interview with the publication.

During her conversation with the fashion magazine, Iman addressed the societal pressure to reject aging. “That’s a very Western mentality,” said in an interview published on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because (people) have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings.”

She then joked, “I’m like, ‘If you are worried about that, just put the camera up (so it’s tilted down on your face), for God’s sake!’”

The Somali activist and entrepreneur concluded, “This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem.”

Iman previously voiced her opinion on aging when Taraji P. Henson interviewed her for Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

When Henson asked Iman to explain what it means for her to “age gracefully,” the “Supreme Models” executive producer replied, “Philosophically? Not giving a damn. Physically? Taking care of your skin.”

She did reveal one tip: regularly using a facial mask treatment.

Throughout her career, Iman has always used her platform to uplift women as she tore down barriers in the fashion industry.

Now, she is the executive producer of a YouTube documentary series, “Supreme Models,” inspired by Marcellas Reynolds’ book called “Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion.”

The series highlights and honors the Black models who were pioneers in the beauty and fashion industries like Beverly Johnson, Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and Iman.

In October, Iman recorded an episode of TODAY Show Radio at SiriusXM with Hoda Kotb and opened up about being a revolutionary in the fashion world.

Iman, who retired from modeling in 1989, had her first fashion shoot with American Vogue in 1976. On the podcast, she recalled being disrespected on set.

“There was a white model and I, and the makeup artist did her makeup,” she said. “He came to me and the first question he asked me was very perplexing to me, because first of all ... I was aware that he didn’t ask the other girl that question, ‘Did you bring your own foundation?’ Now, first of all, I had no idea what he was talking about. But I said, ‘No.’ And then he mixed some stuff and put it on my face and when I looked in the mirror, I looked gray.”

In 1994, she launched a self-named cosmetics company for “skin of color.”

For decades, the philanthropist has continued to speak out about problems Black models face.

She worked with Campbell and others as members of the Black Girls Coalition to contact influential fashion organizations to ensure that more Black models were featured on runways in 2013.

Speaking about diversity in fashion today, she told British Vogue, “The reason a lot of (racist) things are happening in our industry is because there is nobody (non-white) in decision-making positions. These people exist.”

She added, “So this idea that we are asking for a seat at the table … I’m done with the seat at the table. Let’s just dismantle the whole table.”