Cindy Crawford tests out 'trauma bangs' in a selfie, and the internet is divided

A fashion icon is trying out an iconic look.

On Feb. 8, Cindy Crawford posted a selfie on Instagram with a new hairstyle.

“Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing,” the supermodel, 56, captioned the photo, which featured strands of hair falling over her eyebrows and into her eyes.

“Trauma bangs” was a term that stems from the third season premiere of Netflix's “Emily in Paris,” in which Emily, played by Lily Collins, has to choose between returning to Chicago or remaining in Paris. After she practices talking to her boss in the mirror, she suddenly chops her hair.

It’s not clear if Crawford actually did cut her hair, but the look had plenty of people talking.

“No bangs! You will like them for a day and then hate!” one person wrote.

Using just emoji, Pfeiffer said, “😮😂,” Michelle Pfeiffer commented.

“Just get the clip-on ones. Less traumatic,” Tia Carrere suggested.

“Um. No,” one person flatly wrote.

“Sometimes you just get bangs and everything’s fine!” another person commented.

Crawford, who remains a legend in fashion and beauty circles, has openly embraced aging.

“Being told I’m ageless isn’t right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture,” she told Haute Living last November. “I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25? Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I’ve had children. I have all this life experience.”