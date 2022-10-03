Andie MacDowell rocks gray curls and feathers on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Andie MacDowell just rocked the runway at Paris Fashion Week and her gray curls stole the show.

The actor, 64, participated in the L’Oreal Paris “Le Défilé Walk Your Worth” and looked stunning in a silver and pink sequined gown. The fabulous frock featured a one-shoulder neckline, an ultrahigh slit in the front and a feathered train.

MacDowell certainly turned heads in the fanciful piece of couture, but all eyes were on her gorgeous gray curls, which the star mussed playfully while trotting down the runway.

Work it, Andie! Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The actor shared a video of the fashion fun on her Instagram story and it looks like she had a total blast getting all dolled up for the occasion.

MacDowell poses backstage before the fashion show. Francois Durand / Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris

This is hardly the first time MacDowell has flaunted her silver strands with pride. In February 2021, the star referred to herself as a “silver fox” while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and said she was inspired to let her natural roots show while quarantining during the pandemic.

“I wasn’t coloring my hair ... and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass really appealed to me,” she said.

MacDowell explained that she likes to refer to the color as a sexy "silver" instead of gray. “It’s not that I’m letting myself go. I don’t think of it that way,” she said.

Later that year, MacDowell appeared at the 74th Cannes Film Festival and showed off her silver strands on the red carpet.

In July 2022, the 64-year-old opened up to U.K. publication The Sunday Times about her desire to embrace her natural roots.

“People kept saying to me, ‘It’s not time,’ but I disagreed,” she said. “I was kowtowing to everybody else’s beliefs, but I truly want to be where I am and look my age.”

And besides, MacDowell has discovered that another one of her favorite traits stands out even more now that she has silver hair.

“I think my eyes look greener and it has made them pop in a way they didn’t before,” she said.

