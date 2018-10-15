Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If you're any kind of makeup and skin care buff, you've likely heard a thing or two about Korean skin care. It's an all-encompassing term for beauty products that originate in South Korea. We're talking serums, toners and, of course, face masks.

In terms of creativity, the packaging is out of this world but it's the offbeat ingredients that really make these products so special. Some of them might sound nutty, but believe the hype: They're effective and, often, easy on your wallet. Celebrities love them, too! Jessica Alba raves about a certain lip mask and Lady Gaga went, well, gaga, over a unique gel mask. A few of our must-haves even work while you sleep!

Read on for some of TODAY Style's favorite beauty buys to start your own Korean skin care routine.

1. Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask, $14, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Also available for $13 at Walmart.

This multitasker tightens your pores, gets rid of dead skin cells and cools your skin all in one use. Oh, and the the wedding makeup artist for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, loves the brand's mascara.

2. Erborian BB Crème au Ginseng, $39, Sephora

This magical, weightless formula gives the most flawless complexion without ever feeling caked-on.

3. Dr. Jart Dermsk Water Vital Hydra Solution Mask, $20 (Pack of 5), Walmart

Also available for $6 (for one) at Sephora.

There's a reason model Mia Kang love these face masks. Simply put, they work!

4. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16, Amazon

Also available for $20 at Sephora.

This popular lip product works while you snooze so you wake up with smooth, moisturized lips.

5. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, $49, Walmart

Also available for $51 at Amazon and for $52 at Sephora.

This formula helps hide blemishes like magic. Yes, really. You're welcome.

6. Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Facial Cleanser, $10, Walmart

Also available for $12 at Dermstore.

This gentle cleanser gets rid of gunk without turning your face into a breakout battleground.

7. Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 Patches), $5, Amazon

Also available for $6 at Walmart and Dermstore.

So, picture this: You have a zit when you go to sleep at night and by the time you wake up in the morning, it's greatly diminished in size. This pimple patch makes it happen.

8. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam, $8, Amazon

Also available for $10 at Walmart.

"This is hands down the BEST face wash I have EVER USED!!" raved one Amazon review.

9. 3Lab Healthy Glow Lip Balm, $55, Nordstrom

Also available at Dermstore.

Get ready for the shiniest, softest pout from this posh Korean skin care line.

10. Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF 50, $23, Dermstore

Also available at Anthropologie.

This sun cream is hydrating, yet not at all sticky. We love this brand!

11. AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Exfoliator, $60, Nordstrom

Also available at Sephora.

This powder is so gentle that you can use daily — and it will likely be the last exfoliator you'll ever buy.

12. Sulwhasoo Hydro-Aid Moisturizing Soothing Mist, $45, Nordstrom

Also available at Neiman Marcus.

It's like a nice, cool shower for your face at the end of a long day.

13. A'PIEU Milk Sheet Mask Set, $12, Nordstrom

Also available in the chocolate mask for $3 (for one) at Walmart.

The packaging alone is beyond cute, but the real reason these rich and creamy masks are so beloved is for the major hydration they provide.

14. Glow Recipe J. One Red Jelly Pack, $46, Saks Fifth Avenue

Also available in another color for $42 at Sephora.

Don't be turned off by the jelly-like texture. This serum is made from red algae and is a great primer for your makeup.

15. TONYMOLY Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch, $5, Amazon

Also available in the honey flavor at Macy's.

This lip mask, used by Lady Gaga and Emma Stone, comes in a fun package and leaves your lips softer and more hydrated.

16. Glow Recipe Wish Formula Bubble Peeling Pad, $26 (Pack of 4), Ulta

Also available for $7 (for one) at Saks Fifth Avenue.

This pre-soaked puff gives your face the gentlest of peels and can be used multiple times a week. Genius!

17. Elizavecca Milkypiggy Hell-Pore Clean Up Mask, $11, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Warning: This mask is not relaxing. You won't feel as if you're at a day spa, nor will you smell soothing scents (or much of anything). But when it dries and you peel it off (it might feel more like ripping), look what comes off onto the mask. Your pores will feel like you vacuumed them clean!