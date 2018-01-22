Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

If the shoe — or dress — fits, wear it!

While many celebrities donned haute couture at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Elizabeth “Beanie” Feldstein of the hit film “Lady Bird” and Broadway show “Hello, Dolly!” opted for a much simpler option … her high school prom dress.

Surprised by the bold decision? Well, at first, she was too.

Beanie Feldstein at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Steve Granitz / WireImage

In a recent interview with The Cut, the 24-year-old actress described the moment she realized her high school gown would hit the red carpet.

“I looked at myself and I was like, WHAT!?" Feldstein said. "And my mom and her best friend were just laughing so hard, like, ‘You have to wear it! There’s just no other dress that would be better.'"

The black Kay Unger dress was perfect for two reasons. First, it was gorgeous. (Feldstein revealed it actually fit her better now than it did in high school.)

And secondly, it was a subtle tribute to the cast (and fans) of “Lady Bird,” in which Feldstein plays Julie, an uncool high school student and loyal best friend.

“I love how my character’s story ends at the prom, so like, for the first time I’m going to an awards show as a nominee with the cast, it’s like, 'You gotta wear your prom dress, girl, and honor Julie,'" she told The Cut.

Saoirse Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson and Beanie Feldstein as Julie Steffans. A24

Feldstein and her fellow "Lady Bird" cast members were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Her co-star and off-screen friend Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best performance by a leading female actor.

Feldstein, whose older brother is the actor Jonah Hill, is a relatively new face to the awards circuit.

Before "Lady Bird," she appeared alongside Seth Rogen and Zac Efron in the comedy “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising." On Broadway, she shared the stage with Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce in “Hello, Dolly!”