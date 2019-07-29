The 1.25-inch barrel is perfect for those with medium-length to long hair that want glamorous, "Hollywood-style" curls, according to John Paul Mitchell. The gold powder infused barrel also helps to evenly distribute heat from your roots to your ends, leaving you with hair that looks like a picture-perfect blowout.

If you struggle with your normal curling iron on a daily basis and find yourself with hair that looks more crimped than curled, this hot tool just might be the right fit for you.

The nifty hair tool (that usually costs $199) boasts a rotating function and an ergonomic handle that works with you, so you can achieve curls that properly frame your face. And, if you find yourself stressing over whether you turned the curling iron off before you left the house or not, the tool's 30-minute automatic shut-off feature does all of the "remembering" for you.

With over 100 reviews on Nordstrom's website, this celeb-approved curling iron hasn't disappointed reviewers.

"The curls are so effortless and beachy with the 1.25 iron," one reviewer wrote. "And if you're like me, day 2 of these curls are even better! 10/10 would buy again."

If you needed another reason to purchase this professional grade tool, the product was also used to create Lea Michele's beautiful updo on her wedding day.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale ends in just a matter of days, so add this item to your cart while you can!

