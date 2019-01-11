Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

It seems everything '90s is new again with everything from low-rise jeans to Laura Ashley florals making a comeback. Bath & Body Works, a brand that's still popular with millennials today, is joining in on the fun by bringing back some of their retired fragrances from both the '90s and 2000s as part of their semi-annual sale.

It's amazing how one whiff of a familiar old smell — like Plumeria, Cucumber Melon or Pearberry — can whisk us right back to that point in time!

In addition to those favorites, other classic scents include:

Twilight Woods

Cherry Blossom

Pink Cashmere

Brown Sugar & Fig

Country Apple

Cotton Blossom

White Tea & Ginger

Be Echanted

And about 18 other retired scents will be available both in store and online. But if you're excited about having Cotton Blossom back in your life, be sure to stock up: They'll only be available until the sale ends on Jan. 18.

A spokesperson for Bath & Body Works told TODAY Style by email that they purposely bring back different retired fragrances every year.

"We love to give the assortment a seasonal twist and bring back some new surprises for our customers," the spokesperson wrote. "Since we have to exit products in order to make room for new ones, we use our semi-annual sale to bring back some of those beloved fragrances."

All of the reinstated products — which include body lotion, shower gel, body cream and fragrance mists — cost $6 or less. Most items, like body care products, range between $4-$5, while Fine Fragrance Mists are $6.

If they'd only bring back the amazing shimmer powder wand that dusts sparkly, fragrant powder (yes, including the Plumeria scent!), then we'd really be pumped.

