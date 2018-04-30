Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Barbra Streisand would like to make one thing clear: Her famously long nails are 100 percent real, and always have been.

Streisand in 1973's "The Way We Were" Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

“Over the decades, I’ve often been asked if my nails are real. They are!” the singer recently wrote in an Instagram video, which featured throwback shots of her impeccable manicures over the years.

Streisand, 76, also revealed why she has always favored extra-long nails.

Streisand's signature nails were on display in a live concert in 1967. CBS / Getty Images

“When my mother wanted me to work in the school system ... and be a typist, I rebelled by growing my nails,” she said. “To this day I wish I could type.”

Ever since then, she has kept them noticeably long.

Those nails do look hard to type with! Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“Even when I had to learn the guitar for 'A Star Is Born' … I only had to cut them on one hand,” she said.