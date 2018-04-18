Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Barbara Bush famously projected a grandmotherly image with her snow white hair and always-present string of pearls around her neck.

The former first lady, who died at 92 on Tuesday evening, had specific reasons for keeping her signature look throughout her years in the White House and afterward.

Barbara Bush's signature look of white hair and pearls was more than just a simple style choice. Getty Images

She opened up to her granddaughter, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, on the occasion of her 90th birthday in 2015 about why she never colored her hair and always wore her pearls.

"The pearls are to cover the wrinkles, which they no longer do,'' she said with her wry sense of humor. "You can't wear pearls all over your face."