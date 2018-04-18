Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The reason why Barbara Bush kept her hair white and always wore pearls

The former first lady spoke out on her 90th birthday in 2015 about her signature look.

by Scott Stump / / Source: TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Barbara Bush famously projected a grandmotherly image with her snow white hair and always-present string of pearls around her neck.

The former first lady, who died at 92 on Tuesday evening, had specific reasons for keeping her signature look throughout her years in the White House and afterward.

 Barbara Bush's signature look of white hair and pearls was more than just a simple style choice. Getty Images

She opened up to her granddaughter, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, on the occasion of her 90th birthday in 2015 about why she never colored her hair and always wore her pearls.

"The pearls are to cover the wrinkles, which they no longer do,'' she said with her wry sense of humor. "You can't wear pearls all over your face."

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Barbara Bush turns 90: I'm 'luckiest woman in the world'

04:37

Bush's love of sports and being active outdoors contributed to her keeping her hair white over the years.

"The white hair was because I wanted to play golf,'' she said. "I wanted to play tennis. I wanted to swim and my hair turned, as I'm sure someone else will tell you, orange, green, yellow, depending upon how much chlorine in the pool. So I decided to go white."

Jenna Bush Hager: Barbara Bush is 'a fighter'

01:27

The wife of former president George H.W. Bush and mother of six was often playing those sports with her large family, which she cherished.

"I've been the luckiest woman in the world, truthfully,'' she said. "And I know it.”

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.