Everything was coming up roses at the BAFTAs!

Celebrities gathered Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, and pink gowns popped up everywhere on the red carpet. Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and Renee Zellweger sported dresses in rosy hues, ranging from cotton candy to raspberry to hot pink.

Other stars stayed in a similar color family, sporting vibrant purples and deep reds.

That said, sleek black dresses never go out of style and some celebrities, including Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, looked gorgeous in LBDs with classic silhouettes.

Here are some of our favorite looks from the 2020 BAFTAs red carpet:

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson TOLGA AKMEN / AFP - Getty Images

The actress, who was nominated for two BAFTAs for her work in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” looked pretty in pink on the red carpet in an embellished gown with a feathery train.

Laura Dern

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Laura Dern Joel C Ryan / AP

The actress glowed in a deep pink gown with a jeweled bodice. Later in the evening, she won a BAFTA for best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story.”

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan Joel C Ryan / AP

The “Little Women” star kept her look classic and elegant on the red carpet, sporting a black Gucci gown with spaghetti straps and a low waist. She completed her look with retro-inspired bangs and sparkling drop earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton were a stylish duo. The Duke of Cambridge wore a classic black tuxedo while the duchess sported a white dress with gold embellishments, which she had previously worn during a visit to Malaysia in 2012. She re-wore the dress in honor of the evening’s focus on sustainable fashion.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron TOLGA AKMEN / AFP - Getty Images

The "Bombshell" star sported a vibrant purple Dior gown with a plunging neckline and a thin, black belt. She finished off her look with a Tiffany necklace and soft, face-framing blond waves.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

Zellweger took home a best actress BAFTA for playing Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.” She also seemed to channel the legendary singer in this vintage-inspired, pink satin Prada gown. The structured, off-the-shoulder neckline and matching cuff bracelets added a modern flair to her look.

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley TOLGA AKMEN / AFP - Getty Images

The force is with her! The “Star Wars” star made a gorgeous statement on the red carpet in a deep teal gown with a cut-out bodice and a sheer, pleated cape.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The "Bombshell" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" actress brought soft, vintage vibes to the red carpet in this flowing black gown from Chanel with lace sleeves and a peplum waist.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz TOLGA AKMEN / AFP - Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” star glittered from head to toe in a gold, long-sleeved Saint Laurent gown. She kept the rest of her look sleek and minimalist, with slicked-back hair and coral drop earrings.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

The actress looked stunning in this black and crimson sequined gown. She completed her look with flowing, blond waves.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

The “Little Women” star embraced the pink and purple trend of the night, wearing a bright magenta cape with puffy sleeves, layered over a black minidress.