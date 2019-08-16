At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

A few words come to mind as parents begin to ponder the start of a new school year — and to no surprise, “stressful” doesn’t sit far from the top of the list.

Gathering a collection of school supplies and classroom essentials isn’t an entirely complicated task, but browsing aisles high and low for new school clothes might be enough to make your head spin.

Style expert Lilliana Vazquez joined the TODAY team to discuss trending back-to-school styles for your kids.

Whether you have a primary school newbie, a middle schooler, or a young adult nearing the end of their high school years, you’ll learn about some of this year's most popular must-have items to start the semester on an A+ note.

Elementary School Trends

The Look: Whimsical

Mayoral Denim Pinafore Dress

This 2-in-1 piece can be worn as a skirt or a dress thanks to a pair of detachable shoulder straps. With gold studs and a lavish addition of pink frills, your child will be eager to show off their new look.

Stripe and Spot Leggings

These playful leggings are made with super soft cotton and come in five adorable colors. Previous buyers claim that they are easy to wash which is a must-have after any messy school crafting lesson.

Ombre Initial Lunch Tote

This lunchbox is all your kiddo will need to feel prepared for their school lunch hour. The insulated layer keeps food cold and the eye-catching “star glitter” adds a glamorous touch to a regular lunch bag.

The Look: Bomber Jacket

Neon Bomber Jacket

Kids are loving the neon trend and this electric bomber (which comes in four super bright colors) will definitely do the trick at keeping up with the craze.

Colorblock Lace-Up Sneaker

Finding the right pair of shoes for school is always a tough task. If you're one of those parents who is scrambling last minute to find the perfect option, these easy-to-clean shoes could be a good choice.

Maisonette Backpack

The Maisonette site is stocked with dozens (and I mean dozens), of backpacks for kids of any age. This pick might fare on the basic end, but the roomy interior and soft-padded straps make this bag far from bland.

Middle School Trends

The Look: Camo

Cat and Jack Cargo Joggers

Cargo pants are a great option for everything from school-time activities to shooting some hoops between classes. This pair from Target has a near perfect 5-star rating with fantastic reviews on comfort, quality and style.

Bulldog Oxford Shirt

The tiny embroidered bulldogs on this oxford shirt are a total catch. Send your student to school in this classic style that's bound to gain some high remarks from classmates.

Camo Pocket Backpack

This backpack includes an interior zip pocket, a front pocket, and a spacious main compartment for the inevitable stash of papers and snacks.

The Look: Metallic and Iridescent

Metallic Hoodie

The Rockets of Awesome hoodie is sure to radiate a galaxy-like feel both in and out of the school hallways. It boasts frills and flashy materials that will leave your middle schooler feeling ready to take on the day.

Holo Quilted High Top Sneakers

Iridescent accessories are all over the place — and a classroom shouldn't be the exception. This pair of sneakers has a sturdy rubber sole and an inside zip closure to ensure a perfect fit.

Festival Gwen Backpack

A rainbow zipper and glittered flower crown are only a couple characteristics that make this backpack a show-stopper. Don’t let the colors fool you — this one has a spacious interior with adjustable straps for comfort.

Blinger Hair Tool

Who says accessories have to be wardrobe exclusive? The Blinger hair tool seamlessly adds glitzy embellishments to fashion pieces and hair without the need for glue or heat.

High School Trends

The Look: Tie-Dye

Tie-Dye Pastel Hoodie

Let your high schooler channel their 70’s vibe with this Tie Dye Pastel Hoodie. The bright colors add a unique spin to a regular old sweatshirt, but the pastel tone won’t be distracting during the school day.

Sporty Sneakers

Take a look around and you'll quickly notice that chunky sneakers are the in-thing for young adults. This pair might look clunky, but the mesh lining and padded edges keep them feeling comfortable without sacrificing style.

H&M Backpack

Sometimes, simplicity is key. This H&M backpack has tons of space for books, technology, and clothes for gym class — and the sleek look won't go out of style.

The Look: Neon

Flourescent T-shirt

While you pick up a pack of highlighters, be sure to add this highlighter-inspired shirt to the cart in the same swoop. It's made from 100% cotton — meaning it's super comfortable for long school days.

Captain's CVO Sneaker

The Sperry CVO shoe is one of the most popular styles from the entire site, and your soon-to-be high school student will rave at the comfort and versatility of this timeless style.

H&M Backpack

With a dark blue hue and faux leather details, this backpack from H&M will become their most used accessory of the year.

