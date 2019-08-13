Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on the recent season of "The Bachelorette" starring Hannah Brown, is now an underwear model.

mack weldon

The chiseled former college football player was announced Tuesday as one of the online models for Mack Weldon, a men's basics brand. In the photos, Cameron, 26, is modeling the 18-hour boxer brief, which retails for $24.

It turns out Cameron shot the campaign before he started filming "The Bachelorette" and way before he became one of the most loved contestants in "Bachelor" Nation history.

mack weldon

Ever since the "Bachelorette" finale, Cameron seems to be having the time of his life. He didn't get the chance to propose to Hannah Brown, but during the live finale — after she revealed she dumped her fiancé — Brown admitted she still had feelings for Cameron and asked him out for a drink.

Days later, the duo were photographed outside of Brown's residence. However, things became more complicated after Cameron was seen out in New York City with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Cameron posed for the modeling pics before he began dating Hannah Brown on "The Bachelorette." ABC

While he hasn't commented on the speculated romance, Brown said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast last week that she does have some "beef" with the situation.

"We are not 'dating dating' at all. We hung out, but we also had conversations of both knowing that there's still something there," Brown said. "And when you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other."