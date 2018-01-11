Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe gets honest with makeup-free selfie

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe has shared an important message to fans encouraging them to love themselves.

Bristowe, 32, recently wrapped performing in "Home for the Holidays" on Broadway and celebrated by sharing a makeup-free selfie.

"This is gonna mess up my aesthetically pleasing feed and I don’t really care. After 2 months on Broadway, getting dolled up with full hair and makeup, this is how I normally look," wrote Bristowe, who met fiancé Shawn Booth on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette."

Bristowe revealed that glamming up night after night on Broadway used up all her energy, and she was looking forward to a little rest, relaxation and real life.

"It’s been a whirlwind and I have just been 'on' for a while now. Poor Shawn, but I have been run down, moody, tired, cranky, irritable, and probably smell bad because I hate showering," she wrote.

Bristowe, who last year shared a similar pic when she opened up about feeling pressure to have a "perfect" body while on "The Bachelor," reminded fans what they see on social media isn't always an accurate depiction of someone's life — and she encouraged them to "scroll less" in 2018.

"Just wanted to remind you today while scrolling, that you’re beautiful, Instagram is a highlight reel, and we all have things to work on," wrote the star. "But work on the inside this year, scroll less, love more, and the outside will fall into place.

"Let’s make 2018 the year of #Realstagram and mix one in every once and a while!" she added. "Who’s with me?"