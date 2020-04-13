Quarantine is an excellent time to experiment with your appearance, as "The Bachelor" couple Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have learned.

On Sunday, the new mom posted a snapshot on Instagram of herself and her husband sporting colorful new hairdos. In it, Burnham appeared to have swapped her blond locks for light purple, and Luyendyk's salt-and-pepper coiffure had become full-blown silver.

"Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing (and) dyed each others hair," Burnham captioned it, referencing the couple's 10-month-old daughter. "Now @ariejr’s really a silver fox."

Luyendyk shared another angle of the looks from his own Instagram account. The photo shows the family of three wearing their Easter best, with his shiny tips and her rosy highlights front and center.

The second photo shows baby Alessi in an adorable dress and holding her dad's hand. Her hair, however, is still blond.

"Alessi’s first Easter," he wrote in the caption. "Had a great day and we managed to dress up despite this quarantine for our first Easter pics as a fam of three."

Luyendyk's gray-speckled hair was his signature look during his season of the hit dating competition, which ended in a bit of drama. He originally gave his final rose to another woman, Becca Kufrin, and they became engaged. Over the next few months, however, he realized he was actually in love with Burnham.

In true reality show fashion, the entire breakup between Luyendyk and Kufrin was caught on camera, but all ended well. Kufrin was made "The Bachelorette," and Luyendyk got his happily ever after with Burnham. The couple wed in January 2019 in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii and welcomed their daughter four months later.