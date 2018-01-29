'Glam-shaming' is a thing now, thanks to 'The Bachelor' — but what is it?

Get Stuff We Love
We’re still processing everything that happened in the latest installment of “The Bachelor,” but the highlight of Monday’s episode was definitely the bonus scene at the end, when Marikh Mathias accused fellow contestant Chelsea Roy of something called "glam-shaming."
What is glam-shaming, you ask? Basically, it’s when someone shames a woman for wearing makeup or making any other conscious effort to look, well, glamorous.
On “The Bachelor,” the alleged glam-shaming occurred after Roy noticed Mathias covertly checking her reflection and fixing her hair during a group hiking date. Roy confronted Mathias about it after the fact.
“I saw with my own eyes you brushing your hair,” Roy said. “I wouldn’t make something up.”
“You’re, like, glam-shaming me!” a visibly annoyed Mathias said. She compared the act to fat-shaming or any other insult based on a woman’s appearance.
Mathias isn’t the first person to ever call out glam-shaming. For years, beauty bloggers have fought against makeup-shamers, or people who criticize women for loving lipstick, bold lashes and all things glam.
But Mathias coined the perfect term for the phenomenon and honestly, she has a point. Who doesn’t want to look their best — and yes, maybe occasionally check their reflection — during a date? (Especially if said date will later air on national TV.)
Not to mention, on this particular date, Arie the Bachelor was pressuring the women to eat worms and drink their own urine to prove their outdoor survival skills. We’re pretty sure that Mathias fixing her flyaways is the least outrageous thing that happened in those woods.
In short? We say kudos to Mathias for identifying the (somewhat) real crime that is glam-shaming. And now, we can get back to wondering if everyone is there for the right reasons.