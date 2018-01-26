'Glam-shaming' is a thing now, thanks to 'The Bachelor' — but what is it?

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We’re still processing everything that happened in the latest installment of “The Bachelor,” but the highlight of Monday’s episode was definitely the bonus scene at the end, when Marikh Mathias accused fellow contestant Chelsea Roy of something called "glam-shaming."

What is glam-shaming, you ask? Basically, it’s when someone shames a woman for wearing makeup or making any other conscious effort to look, well, glamorous.

On “The Bachelor,” the alleged glam-shaming occurred after Roy noticed Mathias covertly checking her reflection and fixing her hair during a group hiking date. Roy confronted Mathias about it after the fact.

“I saw with my own eyes you brushing your hair,” Roy said. “I wouldn’t make something up.”

“You’re, like, glam-shaming me!” a visibly annoyed Mathias said. She compared the act to fat-shaming or any other insult based on a woman’s appearance.