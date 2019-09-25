At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Like father, like son! (And cousin and uncle, apparently!)

What a cutie! Getty Images

Baby Archie sported cute overalls during a recent appearance with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His blue-and-white striped dungarees were not only adorable, but they also carried on a royal style tradition.

His dad wore an almost identical outfit when he was a toddler.

Prince Harry rocked a similar pair of striped overalls as a little boy. Tim Graham/ Toby Melville

In fact, striped overalls seem to be practically a style staple for the littlest members of the royal family.

Prince George and Prince Louis have both worn striped dungarees in the past.

It looks like Prince Louis (right) may have inherited the overalls from his older brother, Prince George. Getty Images

It turns out Archie’s cute overalls are from H&M and cost just $20. His mom has been known to rock items from the affordable brand, so it’s no surprise that she and Prince Harry are dressing their son in H&M clothes, too.

The 100%-organic cotton dungarees come with a short-sleeved bodysuit, but it looks like Archie’s parents swapped that one out for a different, long-sleeved version.

His parents completed Archie’s adorable look with white socks from the French brand Bonpoint.

Hi, Archie! Getty Images

Archie looked happy and cozy in his overalls as he and his parents met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa during their Africa tour.

He may be less than 5 months old, but it looks like Archie is already having an impact on the fashion industry. Soon after he was spotted in his sweet, striped outfit, the overalls sold out on H&M’s British website. Just call it the Archie effect!

Hopefully, Archie will make more adorable (and stylish) appearances as Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle continue their trip through Africa.