The solution? The SOI Purse Light, a sleek automatic light that sits in your purse and is activated by the energy fields of your hand — not just motion — which prevents it from accidentally turning on in your bag. When you open up your bag, the light turns on, and when you find what you’re looking for and close it, the light turns off on its own, no switches necessary. The German-made light runs on AAA batteries, and can also be used as a travel light.

Reviews of the product on Amazon and Uncommon Goods are very positive, with one commenter saying he bought it as a gag gift for his wife because she bought herself a large purse, only the purse light was super useful and she ended up loving it!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

SOI Purse Light, $30, Uncommon Goods

SOI Purse Light, $30, Uncommon Goods

You can buy a pack of two for $60 on Amazon to gift, so you can gift one to a friend or just use in two different purses.

We’re not quite sure the makers’ claim that women send 76 days of their lives searching in their purse is true, but we’re thankful for anything that prevents the panic of lost keys!