Asos's new technology lets shoppers see clothes on different body types

Online shopping is incredibly convenient, but there’s always been one major pitfall: How can you know what something is going to look like on your body?

An article of clothing often looks one way on the model, but then looks totally different when you try it on for yourself. Cue the inevitably frustrating process of returning whatever was ordered and starting over from scratch.

To combat this issue, Asos — which happens to be an online-only brand — has introduced an entirely new way of shopping its collections. Instead of showing an article of clothing on one standard-size model, which has always been the industry norm, Asos recently rolled out a new technology that allows shoppers to view clothing on different sized models. (There is a caveat, but more on that later.)